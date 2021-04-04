Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd gives fans a look inside Ryder’s fourth birthday party

Cheyenne Floyd and Ryder Wharton of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG shared footage from her daughter Ryder’s fourth birthday party.

The theme for Ryder’s party was The Octonauts, a British children’s cartoon. Cheyenne scanned the party room, showing elaborate decorating details for the adorable preschooler’s birthday.

Cheyenne stayed true to her and Cory’s awesome co-parenting skills and invited her ex, Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor.

Cheyenne’s boyfriend Zach was also in attendance and was a good sport — he wore an Octonauts t-shirt with his name printed on it.

It appeared that the party was at a public play space to accommodate the guests. The tables were covered in blue tablecloths with Octonauts cups and plates.

No detail was overlooked — it was obvious that Cheyenne put a lot of thought and detail into the party planning.

Ryder’s party outfit and Octonauts cake. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

There were Octonauts-themed decorations everywhere

Cheyenne showed the party room before guests arrived. There were Octonauts-themed goodie bags for the kids, balloon arrangements galore, and more.

There was a realistic-looking cake with Ryder’s name on it, that looked like water and included the Octonauts characters.

Cheyenne’s boyfriend Zach is seen in some of the clips, putting last-minute touches on the decorations.

Ryder looked adorable in her party outfit as she danced for the camera

Ryder was dressed in blue to match her party theme and wore a blue bow in her hair, a blue tutu, a bow with the number four on it, and a t-shirt with Ryder’s name, the number four, and Captain Barnacles from the Octonauts.

Cheyenne excitedly yelled, “Happy birthday,” while Ryder climbed off her miniature carousel and put her hands on her hips, and danced for the camera while Cheyenne laughed.

In addition to the incredible cake, Cheyenne showed some amazing Octonauts character cookies in a basket.

Zach was a good sport and matched Ryder’s shirt and the décor theme. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne shared one of Ryder’s special guests

Ryder had another special guest in attendance at her party, little sister Mila Mae Wharton. Ryder and Mila share dad Cory Wharton.

While Mila snacked on some yummy treats with other guests, Cheyenne videoed Ryder’s little sis and asked her, “Is it yummy, Mila?” as the toddler continued to much away and Cheyenne added, “She is going in!”

Cheyenne shared an Instagram post earlier this week in celebration of Ryder’s actual birthday, which is April 7. Ryder recently shared Cheyenne’s pregnancy news with her dad Cory Wharton in the most adorable way.

She wrote, “My sweet big girl 🥰 I could cry at how big she is getting!! Can’t believe she’s going to be four next week.. who’s been following since Ry was a baby? 😩 **two new video uploads are on our YouTube channel.. go see Ryders reaction to her room!**”

Cheyenne and Zach rekindled their romance last year and announced they were expecting a baby in December. In January of this year, the couple revealed they are having a baby boy, who they’ve named Ace.

Cheyenne is due in just a couple short months and Teen Mom OG viewers are looking forward to meeting the newest addition to the family.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.