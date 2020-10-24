Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are back together, Teen Mom OG star confirms

Teen Mom 2 OG star Cheyenne Floyd made a big announcement on her birthday on Instagram with news that she was back together with her ex Zach Davis.

The couple broke up nearly two years ago but Cheyenne confirmed their reunion with many photos of the reality star kissing Davis while her daughter with ex Cory Wharton, Ryder, p0sed for the camera.

Cheyenne turned 28 and was standing next to a table with 28 separate one dozen red rose bouquets along with shiny balloon numbers that made a 28 and a display of pink balloons in different sizes.

Her birthday gifts were laid out on the table with several boxes, envelopes, and gift bags visible along with a bottle of champagne on ice for the celebration.

Though his IG page is private, a fan captured Zach’s post to Cheyenne, showing a picture of him kissing her on the cheek with the caption, “Happy Birthday I hope you enjoy your day you deserve every bit of it. I love you more than you can imagine.”

Cheyenne captioned her photos saying, “Blessed & Highly Favored, can’t believe I woke up to this thank you @z.terrel #28dozenroses.”

Teen Mom OG fans noticed Zach and many are very happy she is back with him as many commented things such as, “Yassss finally team zach since day 1,” “Awwww I’m glad y’all are back together,” “What an amazing man! He’s a keeper. you need a gentlemen, you deserve it.”

In her Instagram stories, Cheyenne shared a photo kissing Zach aboard a boat saying, “Thank you for the best birthday.” In another snapshot she gushed, “Still can’t get over this…28 dozen roses.”

Cheyenne and Zach’s relationship on Teen Mom OG

Zach appeared on Teen Mom OG in November 2018, but the couple had issues because he was concerned that Cory, Ryder’s father, was more of a priority to Cheyenne, even though the two were just co-parents.

She wanted to travel from L.A. to Michigan so Ryder could see her dad and in a scene from the show, Cheyenne told Zach, “I don’t know. I feel like we’re not on the same page with each other,” and Zach agreed.

“Let’s not beat around the bush, let’s be real,” Davis repaid. “I feel like Cory is more of a priority than me…It’s almost like you’re more so in a relationship with him.”

The relationship ended shortly after that and fans saw Cheyenne introduce a new guy she had been dating named Matt Walker.

Cheyenne’s ex-boyfriend Matt Walker

Last season on Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne and Matt Walker were in a long-distance relationship and Matt was looking to move to Los Angeles to be with her.

The pair were together for over a year and Cheyenne wanted things to move at a slower pace, but ultimately talked about wanting another sibling and getting married soon to Matt Walker.

Tensions started to build as Matt wanted to move to Los Angeles and find a place so he and Cheyenne could live together, but she felt the couple wasn’t ready for that and they broke up at the end of the season.

Cory and Matt became great friends and the pair was often seen together at Cheyenne’s family functions and many fans thought Matt would be “the one.”

Matt’s past may have also been a red flag as he was arrested for assaulting his former girlfriend.

It turns out he wasn’t “the one” and now we have to wait for the next season of Teen Mom OG to see if Zach is “the one”instead. Fingers crossed as Cory has stated that “He knows Cheyenne wants to have a family like he has with his girlfriend Taylor and hopes she has that one day.”

Teen Mom OG is on hiatus on MTV.