Teen Mom OG fans adore Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s co-parenting relationship

Teen Mom OG fans admire Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd’s relationship. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s co-parenting relationship has appeared far more effortless than others within the Teen Mom OG franchise.

The couple shares 3-year-old daughter Ryder, and have done a nice job teaming up to take care of her.

Cory and Cheyenne met in 2016 while filming a season of MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals III. Many speculated that the two of them had hooked up based on how affectionate they were with one another.

Cheyenne didn’t confirm the rumors at the time, but in 2017, she gave birth to their daughter Ryder. Cory wasn’t aware that he was Ryder’s father until Cheyenne broke the news to him six months later.

Cory immediately embraced the role of being a father even though he and Cheyenne determined they were better off as friends.

Cheyenne told Us Weekly, “We’re best friends. We work together with everything and put everything into Ryder. We have a good relationship.”

Cory currently has another daughter, Mila, who he shares with Taylor Selfridge.

Fans have admired their ability to come together as a blended family and provide a stable environment for Ryder.

After Cheyenne told Cory she was pregnant with Zach Davis’s baby, fans were in awe of the support she received from him.

Fans adore Cheyenne and Cory’s co-parenting relationship

Cheyenne and Cory’s co-parenting skills are admirable but what fans appreciate most is the love and respect they have for each other.

Ryder shared that she was going to be a big sister again, and Cory was happy for Cheyenne and Zach.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Cheyenne and Cory’s relationship and adored the way they’ve continued to treat each other.

One fan declared them as “the ultimate co-parenting couple” and felt as though they get along better than couples who are in romantic relationships.

A fan praises Cory and Cheyenne’s relationship. Pic credit: @_gigglybits/Twitter

Others loved seeing that Ryder was raised in such a supportive and loving environment.

A fan loves seeing Ryder surrounded by so much love. Pic credit: @RealityTvMimi/Twitter

Cory and Zach have a heart to heart

At one point during the episode, Cheyenne was nervous that Cory wanted to talk to Zach about everything.

During their conversation, Cory was supportive of Zach and Cheyenne’s next steps.

A fan pointed out that it was refreshing to see the two of them handle the situation so maturely and focus on their children first and foremost.

A fan admires the way Zach and Cory handled themselves. Pic credit: @KOLATRL/Twitter

As Cheyenne and Zach prepare to welcome their son, fans can look forward to watching their blended family continue to support one another and raise their children in a loving environment.

