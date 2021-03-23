Cheyenne’s daughter Ryder gives Cory the news that she’s going to be a big sister

Ryder and Cory Wharton of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

In a preview for this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter Ryder delivers the news to dad Cory Wharton that she is going to be a big sister.

Cheyenne’s ex Cory was in Iceland filming for The Challenge: Double Agents for three months when Cheyenne and current boyfriend Zach Davis discovered she was pregnant.

Cheyenne talked with Zach and her family about how she would break the news to Cory. She joked that she would have Ryder wear a t-shirt announcing the news, and she ended up doing just that.

Cory was in for a big surprise when he got back

When Cory arrived back in LA from his trip, he headed to Cheyenne’s to visit. Ryder was excited to share the news with her dad that she’ll be a big sister again.

She adorably asked her mom, “Now I do it?” referring to showing her dad her t-shirt.

Cory asked Ryder, “Do what? Ry, what are you about to do?”

Tomorrow night on #TeenMomOG, Ryder's daddy is home! 🥺 And @CoryWharton missed quite a bit while he was gone… pic.twitter.com/eEmCvd9jL8 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 22, 2021

Ryder then unzipped her jacket and excitedly looked down at her shirt. When Cory read what it said, he covered his mouth with his hand while he read the shirt, saying, “I’m going to be a big sister again.”

The last time Cory had seen Cheyenne and Zach together, they were in the middle of a fallout in their relationship. Cameras flashed back to the scene when Cheyenne got angry at Zach over texting another girl.

Cheyenne told Zach to “get out” then tried to swipe his phone. Cheyenne was seen telling Cory, “I’m done… his friends can go, he can go, I’m good,” in a rare moment when Cheyenne lost her cool.

Zach and Cory haven’t had too much interaction with each other, but they will now that Zach will be part of Ryder’s co-parenting with Cheyenne.

Cory and Cheyenne didn’t last as a couple but they’re great as co-parents

Cheyenne and Cory tried to make a romantic relationship work between them, but Cory gave mixed messages and couldn’t commit, which repeatedly hurt Cheyenne.

Eventually, the two realized that they are better as co-parents and have shown viewers they were right.

Cheyenne and Zach reconnected through Instagram last year

According to Cheyenne, Zach slid into her DM’s during the coronavirus pandemic and the two reconnected. She said, “We reconnected through Instagram. Zach slid back into my DMs and then I fell back in love through him bringing me food.”

She admitted that the first time she and Zach dated a few years ago, she was struggling with how to balance motherhood and co-parenting while in a relationship.

Now, the three adults have been able to maturely handle their roles in Ryder’s and each other’s lives in everyone’s best interests.

Cheyenne and Zach went public with their relationship last October when she shared pics from her birthday celebration, including one of her and Zach kissing, surrounded by roses and balloons.

Ryder will be a big sister to brother Ace and sister Mila

Cheyenne and Zach announced they were expecting in December 2020 and had their gender reveal party in January 2021. The adorable couple is expecting their first child together, a boy they’ve named Ace.

Cory has since moved on as well, and shares a daughter Mila with his longtime girlfriend, Taylor.

Fans of the show are excited to hopefully see baby Ace appear alongside his sister Ryder in upcoming seasons.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.