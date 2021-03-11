Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd wishes ex Cory Wharton a happy birthday

Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Cory Wharton of Teen Mom OG and The Challenge recently celebrated his 30th birthday and posted on Instagram about it.

Cheyenne Floyd, his ex and the mother of his eldest daughter, Ryder, stopped by his page to wish him a happy birthday in the comments with a simple, “Happy Birthday!” followed by an old man emoji.

Some fans were a bit surprised Cheyenne made the nice gesture after an episode of Teen Mom OG that aired recently. In the episode, Orchard of Dreams, Cory was away filming for The Challenge when he facetimed Ryder to talk.

Cory was quite forward with his questions and comments to Cheyenne

Cheyenne interjected and told Ryder to “tell Daddy what we’re doing.” Ryder told Cory that they’re buying a new house.

Cory looked surprised, but was happy for Ryder and playfully told her to make sure her room is the biggest room in the house after telling her to help Mommy pick a good house.

Cory then turned the conversation over to Cheyenne and asked if things were still good between her and her boyfriend, Zach. Cheyenne replied that things are good. Fans of the show know things are still good between Cheyenne and Zach.

Cory joked that he was done with the “crazy phone calls,” saying Cheyenne moved quickly, by first saying she was in a relationship, then saying she called him to tell him she was buying a house (although he was the one who called her), then tells her, “You better slow your f***ing roll, fast..”

Cheyenne wished Cory a happy birthday on his Instagram page



Cory was implying that the next logical step meant that Cheyenne and boyfriend Zach would be having a baby. Being that the episode was filmed last year, Cory had somewhat of a suspicion of what was to come.

Cory felt the need to give Cheyenne some fatherly advice, telling her that she and Zach were doing things “very quickly.” Cory was apparently joking but seemed to have a serious undertone.

Cory and Cheyenne have formed a successful co-parenting relationship

Cory and Cheyenne have formed a good working co-parenting relationship since Ryder was born. The two tried being a couple, but it didn’t last. Cory had trouble committing to Cheyenne, and she eventually grew tired of getting mixed messages.

Cheyenne had dated her current boyfriend, Zach while she was pregnant with Ryder. The two had dated prior to her pregnancy as well and have known each other since childhood.

Cory has since moved on with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge and the two welcomed a daughter, Mila Mae last year.

Cheyenne and Zach are going to be parents this summer

Cheyenne and boyfriend Zach are now expecting a child together, a boy they’ll name Ace, due in early June. The couple had a gender reveal party in January and dad-to-be Zach was elated to find out they were having a boy.

Fans of the show are looking forward to seeing the photogenic couple’s baby boy and watching Ryder become a big sister for the second time.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.