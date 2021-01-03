Cheyenne Floyd shares gender reveal video for baby No. 2, The Challenge stars react

Several weeks ago, Teen Mom OG and former The Challenge star, Cheyenne Floyd shared the big announcement that she was pregnant.

Now, as the new year has arrived, Cheyenne has revealed the sex of her second baby to let everyone know what she and her boyfriend are expecting.

The recent social media post gained plenty of attention from Cheyenne’s fans and friends, including other stars from MTV reality shows such as The Challenge.

Cheyenne Floyd shares fun gender reveal video

On New Year’s Day, Cheyenne Floyd posted a video on her official Instagram to show off the fancy gender reveal party she and her boyfriend held with friends and family. Cheyenne originally confirmed the pregnancy, which will bring her second child, back in December.

The video, set to MASN’s Sitting In Fire, starts with Cheyenne and her boyfriend surrounded by others as they all shoot off confetti into the air. It’s blue, signaling that the couple is expecting a baby boy in 2021!

The celebration continues with shots of the various refreshments and everyone celebrating around a pool outside. The IG video closes as Cheyenne, her boyfriend Zach, three-year-old daughter Ryder, and others pose for pictures to capture the big moment.

“It’s a BOY! I might still be in shock that I am having a boy. Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated!! Ryder wanted a baby brother, and swears she knew this whole time. I know she’s going to be an amazing big sister. Mommy and daddy love you & can’t wait to meet you,” Cheyenne said in her IG post’s caption.

The Teen Mom OG star and former The Challenge cast member also noted that all of the guests who were in attendance had been tested for COVID-19 “3-4 times” and also quarantined ahead of the event to make sure it was “as safe as possible.”

Cheyenne shared the full gender reveal video (below), which featured a helicopter flying above to reveal the gender, on her and Ryder’s YouTube channel.

The Challenge stars react to Cheyenne’s reveal news

Cheyenne Floyd first appeared on Are You the One? 3 alongside fellow Challenge stars Devin Walker, Hunter Barfield, Nelson Thomas, and Britni Thornton.

She made her first and only Challenge appearance on Rivals III, where she ended up taking home $12,500 as she and partner Devin Walker finished in third place. In 2018, Cheyenne began to appear on Teen Mom OG, alongside Cory Wharton, who is now part of The Challenge cast.

Cheyenne eventually moved on to date Zach Davis, while Cory is with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, with whom he had his second child, Mila Mae, in 2020.

Many of Cheyenne’s former MTV castmates commented on her post to congratulate her on the gender reveal announcement. That included many of The Challenge stars such as Tori Deal, Joanna Manion, and Toni Raines.

“Omg congrats!!!!!!!😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️” Tori Deal commented.

“OMG YAY!!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATS SISTER!!!!❤️” Amanda Garcia commented.

“OMG cannot wait to see this beautiful child. God bless,” Marie Roda wrote.

“LegGo!!!!” Nelson Thomas wrote in the comments.

“Omg yayyy congrats!!!” Kam Williams said, with a fan replying, “now we waiting on you and Lee” as a reference to Kam and her boyfriend, Double Agents star Leroy Garrett.

“Omg why did I watch this and cry lol 😘so happy for you!!!” Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline commented.

Others who dropped by to leave comments included Zak Longo, Kailyn Lowry, and MTV’s Teen Mom.

Cheyenne currently has one daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with current The Challenge: Double Agents star, Cory Wharton.

Now, in 2021, Ryder will officially have a baby brother to celebrate!

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.