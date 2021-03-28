Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd is not having an easy pregnancy with baby boy Ace

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG admitted that she is not having an easy pregnancy her second time around with her son Ace.

The 28-year-old star shared a boomerang photo over the weekend of her belly. Taken from her bed, the picture’s caption read, “Been in bed all day….our little guy has me feeling like [sickly green face emoji].”

At the bottom of the picture, nearest her head, she wrote, “My view” with a crying-laughing emoji.

Cheyenne also posted a selfie. She wore sweatpants and a t-shirt with the graphic, “Breakfast in Bed” which was tied up to reveal her pregnant belly.

She captioned the picture, “30 weeks & 3 days 🖤 baby AD definitely isn’t making this easy on me but I know it will all be worth it!” She included the hashtag #10moreweeks.

Cheyenne has felt sick for the majority of her pregnancy

Fans might remember the episode this season when Cheyenne first found out she was pregnant with baby AD (seemingly baby Ace Davis’ initials). She was in the car with her boyfriend Zach, her daughter Ryder, and her nephew Baaz when she had to urgently run inside to get sick.

With only about 10 more weeks to go, Cheyenne has suffered from nausea and sickness for nearly her entire pregnancy.

Cheyenne says she has ‘PTSD’ from her first pregnancy

Cheyenne revealed recently that she has “PTSD” from her first pregnancy with her daughter Ryder. She shared the information in a video on her YouTube page.

She told viewers, “Today we had our fetal anatomy ultrasound, where they go in and they measure all the bones and stuff to make sure that everything is growing on time and on schedule with the due date.”

Cheyenne shared the view of her baby belly from bed. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

She continued, “I always have the most anxiety going into these appointments just because I swear I have PTSD from Ry and her appointments and just going in and always hearing something negative and it was like getting punched in the stomach each appointment.”

Fans watched as Zach wasn’t allowed in the room for the ultrasound due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cheyenne continued, “It sounds bad to say, but I sometimes go in and think that…like waiting for that moment to happen.”

She continued, “It has not, thank God, and I’m extremely grateful and happy about that and I’m just trying to release all the anxiety that I do have with this second pregnancy and not bring some of the things that happened with my first pregnancy into this one.”

“It’s a lot easier said than done for me,” she admitted.

Cheyenne and Zach have rekindled their romance

Cheyenne announced her pregnancy in December of last year after rekindling her romance with her boyfriend Zach Davis. The couple has received pressure from their families recently to get married.

They’ve taken a step towards marriage by checking out rings together. However, Cheyenne wasn’t happy with MTV for editing out scenes from her engagement ring search in a recent episode of the show.

Cheyenne already shares her daughter Ryder with Cory Wharton. She and Zach are expecting their baby boy in June and fans are excited to meet the newest addition to their family.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.