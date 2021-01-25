Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are having a boy — Here’s what the Teen Mom OG star is naming him

Cheyenne has been keeping Teen Mom OG fans updated on her pregnancy. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are having a boy. The Teen Mom OG star has also revealed what they are naming him.

Earlier this month, Cheyenne and Zach used their YouTube vlog to reveal the gender of their first child with Teen Mom fans. The happy couple also included Cheyenne’s 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, with ex Cory Wharton on the happy occasion.

Cheyenne shared her daughter was thrilled to become a big sister. Ryder was happy to learn her sibling would be a brother since she already has a baby sister. Cory and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, welcomed daughter Mia last April.

What are Cheyenne and Zach naming their son?

Three weeks after announcing they are having a boy, Cheyenne and Zach have let fans know what they plan on naming their first child. The couple released the news via a new vlog while vacationing together in Hawaii.

“Well, we’re tired of keeping it. It’s not even a secret because both our families know. Everybody knows. Baby Davis is being named Ace Harold Davis,” Cheyenne and Zach spilled.

The MTV personality and her baby daddy also revealed how they came up with their son’s moniker.

“We came up with Ace, and Harold is Zach’s middle name and his dad’s first name,” Cheyenne shared. “So, he will now be referred to as Ace.”

Shocked to be having a boy

The Challenge alum admitted to Us Weekly that she was convinced she was having a girl. Cheyenne remains shocked that she’s having a baby boy, excited but shocked.

“I honestly thought that I would never have a boy in my life,” she explained. “Everyone in my family was girls, like, for my sister to have a boy, we were all in shock. We thought we were cursed in the family, [thinking] we could just never have boys. Even when we were taking bets in the house and stuff, I’m like, there’s no way possible that I’m going to have a boy. It just wasn’t even on my radar!”

Cheyenne has also expressed that baby Ace will be her last child, or at least that’s what she thinks. The MTV personality admitted having a boy and girl was enough for her. However, she also dished that Zach believes she will want another one in a couple of years.

Whatever the future holds for Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis, they are over the moon to be having a baby boy. Little Ace will join the family this summer.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, January 26, at 8/7c on MTV.