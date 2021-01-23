Catelynn Lowell claims only one Teen Mom OG costar checked on her after recent miscarriage

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra claims only one of her Teen Mom OG costars checked on her after her recent miscarriage.

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG drops in a few days, but fans don’t have to wait until then to get the latest drama involving Catelynn, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Mackenzie McKee, and Cheyenne Floyd. It turns out a bit of off-screen drama has been playing out, and Catelynn has let fans in on what went down.

Catelynn reveals Teen Mom OG costar who reached out to her

Last November, Catelynn suffered a miscarriage. She and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, revealed their loss via social media in December. They received an outpour of love from fans as the couple dealt with the heartbreaking loss.

What Catelynn didn’t receive was support from her Teen Mom OG costars. The MTV personality admitted to US Weekly that only Cheyenne reached out to her following the miscarriage.

“She was like, ‘I’m so sorry. How are you doing? I’m here to talk,’ and we would message back and forth. For her, just to ask, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ I just let her know how important that was to me that she really reached out just to see how I was doing,” Catelynn shared with the magazine.

Calling out the rest of Teen Mom OG cast

Catelynn, Maci, and Amber have known each other for over ten years. They are the only three stars that have been with Teen Mom OG since Season 1. Back then, it was simply referred to as Teen Mom. Due to their lengthy costar relationship, Catelynn was bugged by not hearing from Amber and Maci.

Mackenzie has only been involved with the MTV show for the two seasons including the upcoming ninth season. However, the lack of support from Mackenzie didn’t go unnoticed either.

“I feel like I reach out to them a lot when they’re going through things. I try to be there, but I also have to have that mindset that everybody is not going to do what I would do,” Catelynn expressed.

Although Catelynn Lowell Baltierra only heard from one of her Teen Mom OG costars following her miscarriage, she doesn’t hold any ill will towards them.

As the group gears up for Season 9, Catelynn shared that she, Maci, Cheyenne, Amber, and Mackenzie are in touch via text message. The group discusses life, family, the MTV show, relationships, and life in general.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, January 26, at 8/7c on MTV.