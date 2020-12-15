Catelynn Lowell shares new tattoo in remembrance of the babies she lost

Catelynn Lowell showed off some new ink on Instagram in honor of her angel babies.

After announcing she suffered another miscarriage around Thanksgiving, the Teen Mom OG star wanted to get something to remember the babies she lost.

This wasn’t the first time Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra lost a pregnancy. It is the second miscarriage the couple is experiencing publicly.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

What did Catelynn Lowell get to honor her angel babies?

On Instagram, Catelynn Lowell revealed a little angel baby silhouette done with black ink. It was simple and was exactly what the reality TV star was looking for.

She shared the photo on social media and immediately the comments flooded in praising the work and many of her friends revealing they “love it.”

The most recent loss was the second miscarriage Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra have had since being in the public eye. She revealed they found out they were expecting just a few days before Thanksgiving and they lost the baby just as quickly.

A new tattoo to symbolize the losses may be one way the Teen Mom OG star needs to heal.

Read More 20 photos that prove Amber Portwood has changed a lot since her reality TV debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv)

What has been going on with Catelynn Lowell?

Over the last few years, things have been tough for Catelynn Lowell. The couple gave up their first child for adoption when they were just teenagers. Now, they have Novalee and Vaeda they are raising together while filming the show.

Between Novalee and Vaeda, Catelynn experienced her first miscarriage. This set a chain reaction of emotions into action, which led the Teen Mom OG star to seek treatment and lean on her husband to help with their daughter while she got herself together.

It was a tough time for the couple, who separated while they were expecting Vaeda. All of it was filmed for the show, and despite the rough moments and the indecision throughout, Catelynn and Tyler were able to bounce back and regain their relationship back.

This time, Catelynn Lowell was much better at handling the loss than she was the first time around. Fortunately, she did a lot of work on her mental health and that helped her with the response this time around.

With her new ink and time, Catelynn is working through the loss of her pregnancy and remembering her angel babies.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.