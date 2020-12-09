Catelynn Lowell reveals recent miscarriage, says ‘I am heartbroken to reveal I lost the baby’

Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra from Teen Mom OG shared some sad news.

Catelynn revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she found out she was pregnant with baby number four just days before Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, the pregnancy ultimately led to a miscarriage. She shared the story with fans in hopes of helping others who are dealing with a similar loss.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Catelynn and Tyler reveal another miscarriage

This was not the first miscarriage for Catelynn and Tyler. They suffered one in 2017 which led to Catelynn seeking mental health treatment.

The couple shares Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 21 months. They also share daughter Carly, 11, whom they gave up for adoption.

Their journey was chronicled on 16 & Pregnant and later Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

Catelynn shared photos of herself and Tyler and a positive pregnancy test. She wrote, “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby.”

She continued, “My statement is on the #LinkInBio and I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

Catelynn shared an emotional post on Instagram

Her post concluded, “Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support. Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone. 🙏💔”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv)

The couple still hopes for another baby and have admitted they would really like to have a boy.

They previously stated that they would start trying for another baby when Vaeda was around two years old.

Sending condolences to the family for their loss. Hopefully, they receive their rainbow baby soon!

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.