Catelynn Lowell says goodbye to her Nanna: Teen Mom OG star’s grandma has died

Catelynn Lowell shared some devastating news on Instagram yesterday. The Teen Mom OG star’s grandma had passed away a few days ago.

This is just the latest tragedy in Catelynn Lowell’s life. After having a rough couple of years, she has rebounded.

Now, she had to say goodbye to her grandmother.

Teen Mom OG star shares the news

In a multi-photo post, Catelynn Lowell revealed that her grandma died just a few days prior. Details weren’t given, but it had been understood that she had not been in the greatest health.

The granddaughter and grandmother shared the same birthday, something Catelynn Lowell highlighted in the tribute post.

She shared some photos along with some written words. Her post said, in part, “I know she is FREE now and that makes me smile.”

Last week, Catelynn Lowell shared a photo of visiting with her grandmother. She and Tyler Baltierra, along with their daughter Novalee, were outside the window communicating with her.

With the coronavirus pandemic, they didn’t want to chance her falling ill.

Details regarding a service or a goodbye were not revealed. Teen Mom fans offered their condolences to Catelynn Lowell on her loss, while many of her co-stars across the franchise showed love by reacting to the post.

What has Catelynn Lowell been up to?

A new season of Teen Mom OG is currently airing. Catelynn Lowell is doing much better than she had previously been doing.

Both Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are in a good place too.

Their relationship has been up and down for years, complicated with trauma and other things that have added stress. Both went to see Cate’s grandma last week, and they are likely both mourning the loss.

As the season moves forward, Catelynn Lowell is going to share her journey to a better life. With the odds stacked against her, she persevered.

Now is the time she will need her friends to rally around her, and hopefully, they all show up to remind her they are here for her.

With the current health climate, most things are locked down. The coronavirus pandemic also took away the last face to face visit Catelynn Lowell could have had with her grandma.

Now, she will move on with her life, leaving a piece of herself with the woman she loved so much.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.