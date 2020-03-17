Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell reveals why Carly may not be around this season

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is speaking out ahead of tonight’s premiere of the reality show about one major change for this season.

Typically, Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra allow filming to take place during their annual meeting with Carly. However, this time around, the visit may not be filmed like it was last year.

The reason for this is timing. Lowell revealed that their visits usually take place in the summertime and the cameras may not be around for that meeting.

Catelynn Lowell reveals Carly probably won’t be on Teen Mom OG

Apparently, last year’s visit was a special treat for viewers. This was especially so given viewers had not actually seen 10-year-old Carly since she was very little.

“The summer is coming up and if we were to have a visit, it would be during the summer,” Catelynn explained to E! News.

“Viewers got to see that last summer because we were filming in the summer when we went to go see [Carly and her adoptive parents]. Obviously, she is a part of our story so when things come up on camera, we talk about her as much as we can,” Catelynn added.

“We are in the process of talking with her parents about having another visit and if we can make it all work for everyone, then we will definitely try and do it.”

Catelynn and Tyler don’t have the best of luck regarding visits with Carly, or at least during the time they wish to see her. Carly’s adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa have expressed the desire to keep her away from Teen Mom OG. At times, they have refused to answer text messages.

Catelynn Lowell reveals Carly’s adoptive parents want to protect her

For the past few years, Brandon and Teresa have stated that they want to protect Carly. Her face has been blurred while on camera and she hasn’t been in the spotlight as much as she had been during previous seasons.

Carly’s parents don’t want viewers to recognize her on the street or to talk to her about Teen Mom OG or her adoption. Now that she’s nearly 11 years old, she may understand more about the situation and her life within the public arena.

“Carly is getting older and… it’s gotten to a point where her parents want to keep her private, which we respect,” Catelynn revealed during the interview.

“… another part of it is that she’s older and she’s going to be explaining to her friends what her adoption story looks like from her view of it. I think it’s important for her to be able to share with people going through it and share her story.”

Lowell understands why Brandon and Teresa want to keep Carly out of the spotlight. To them, this allows Carly to have the power to reveal her story on her own terms when she’s ready.

She adds that “her parents aren’t on a TV show and they like to have a private life, which I completely understand and it just comes from respecting their wishes and what they see for Carly and Carly’s future…”

Catelynn and her husband Tyler have two more daughters, and they are also talking about having another child. They have joked about the latter on social media, posting pictures of ultrasounds to egg on their fans.

The couple revealed they are ready to have another child given they both have baby fever. However, the pair aren’t rushing into anything. In fact, over the past year, both have dodged a number of rumors, including everything from pregnancy to divorce — none of which appear to be true.

Teen Mom OG returns tonight, Tuesday, March 17, at 8/7c on MTV.