Cheyenne Floyd and boyfriend Zach Davis of Teen Mom face pressure from their parents to get married

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis of Teen Mom. Pic credit: MTV

In a new clip for Teen Mom, Cheyenne Floyd got pressure from her and Zach’s parents about the couple getting married. The clip opened at Cheyenne’s house with her, Zach and Cheyenne’s daughter, Ryder hanging out.

Cheyenne voiced that she is happy to be able to have both her mom and Zach in the delivery room when she gives birth to their baby boy this summer. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many hospitals limited the number of people allowed in the delivery room with mom and baby.

Cheyenne was only 10 weeks along in her pregnancy when the clip was filmed. When Cheyenne asked Zach if he “was ready for this,” referring to her having their baby, he answered, “I don’t know” as they both laughed.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Cheyenne disclosed that she’s “always wanted Ryder to have a sibling close in age.” She went on to say that ever since she and Zach announced to their families that they were expecting a baby, both sides of the family have made it clear they want the couple to get married.

Cheyenne’s mom would like to see her and Zach get married as a family tradition

Cheyenne’s mom, Margaret said, “From tradition in the family, I’d like to see you get married.” Cheyenne voiced that she wished she and Zach “were at least engaged.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The clip fast forwarded to Zach’s dad meeting Cheyenne and Zach for dinner. Cheyenne made it clear that she was “dreading” Zach’s father bringing up the topic of marriage.

First comes love, then comes… baby?! @itskcheyenne and Zach are definitely feeling some pressure from their families to get engaged on tonight's #TeenMomOG. 👶 pic.twitter.com/yXh0BWjugZ — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 16, 2021

Zach’s dad tells the photogenic couple, “I’m just happy where you guys landed. But I always question the fact that, what’s the process? Is the process married first then a kid?”

He glanced over at Cheyenne who nervously giggled. Cheyenne answered by saying, “I feel like we’re at a good place. We both know what we want and we acknowledge that we have a past, but we’re trying to take the steps forward to make this time work.”

Zach’s dad then asked Cheyenne and Zach, “Were you guys ever interested in getting married before having a baby?”

Zach quickly answered his father with a nod and a “Yeah. We talked about it in the past.”

Zach’s dad wasted no time asking when the couple is getting married

Zach added, “There can be marriage still before the baby.”

Zach’s dad told them, “I get it, I understand it. I really do.” He then asked the couple, “So when are you guys getting married?”

Cheyenne looked blankly at Zach for an answer, while he stalled to answer, saying, “Um…”

He then glanced back at Cheyenne who said, “Why are you looking at me?”

Zach told her, “I don’t know. I was trying to think of an answer to that.” Zach’s dad joked, “Slip a ring on it and let’s go. You know what I mean?”

Cheyenne and Zach rekindled their romance last year

Zach and Cheyenne reconciled last year after a hiatus in their relationship. The duo has known each other since childhood and have historically had an on-and-off relationship.

The two dated while Cheyenne was pregnant with Ryder, and Zach has since formed a close bond with Cheyenne’s daughter. The couple’s first baby together, a boy they’ve named Ace, is due in June. The cute couple held a gender reveal in January and they couldn’t contain their excitement that they were having a son.

Fans of the show are looking forward to watching Cheyenne and Zach’s romance continue to play out as well as the arrival of baby Ace in just a few months.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.