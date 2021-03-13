Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom shows fans her incredible pregnant figure & throwback pic of Ryder

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom. Pic credit: Our CRAZ Family/YouTube

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom was glowing as she showed off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram video. On Friday night, Cheyenne posed in her bedroom, wearing a black sports bra and underwear by the company HatchGal.

She rubbed her growing baby bump with the hashtag #28weekspregnant as the caption. The song Mama’s Hand by Queen Naija played in the background as the fitting lyrics scrolled across the screen.

In the next pic, daughter Ryder is seen lying on her mom’s bare belly with the caption, “Ryder wanted to take a selfie with Ace” followed by a crying laughing emoji.

In her last pic, she shared an adorable throwback photo of baby Ryder with the caption, “Can’t believe I’m about to have a four year old. Ryder is getting too old.”

Cheyenne Floyd and Ryder Wharton of Teen Mom. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne is expecting a son named Ace in June with boyfriend Zach

Cheyenne is only a few months away from meeting her and boyfriend Zach’s baby boy, Ace. She announced her second pregnancy in December with a video of herself, boyfriend Zach, and daughter Ryder.

Cheyenne and Zach reconciled last year after a two-year breakup. Cheyenne made the relationship official on Instagram in October with a post showing a room filled with red roses and balloons from Zach.

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

In a recent episode of Teen Mom, Cheyenne was seen with friends at dinner, trying to keep her pregnancy under wraps. Cheyenne and Zach waited to tell her family about the pregnancy on her birthday.

Cheyenne and Zach shared their gender reveal on Instagram and their YouTube page. Daughter Ryder’s reaction to her mom’s pregnancy was precious, as captured by MTV cameras for the show.

Ryder’s father is Cory Wharton, Cheyenne’s ex. The two met on MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016 and later hooked up.

Their daughter, Ryder was born in 2017 and has been a welcome addition to both their families. Cheyenne detailed her experience finding out she was pregnant on her YouTube page.

Cheyenne wasn’t certain of the baby’s father at the time of her birth, so she had DNA tests done. It wasn’t until Ryder was six months old that Cory would discover he was a dad for the first time.

Cheyenne and Ryder’s dad, Cory have moved on

Cory and Cheyenne tried to make their relationship work, but they weren’t compatible and Cory’s indecisiveness and fear of commitment caused Cheyenne too much pain. The two have both moved on and share a great co-parenting relationship.

Cory began dating girlfriend Taylor Selfridge and they welcomed a daughter, Mila Mae in 2020. Fans of Teen Mom are certainly looking forward to meeting Chey and Zach’s baby boy, Ace later this year.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.