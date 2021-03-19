Cheyenne Floyd calls out MTV for editing out the diamond lesson during her ring search with Zach

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

On the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne Floyd and her boyfriend Zach Davis were seen shopping for engagement rings, but Cheyenne was not happy with how MTV chose to edit the scene.

Cheyenne tweeted, “Zach & I booked the meeting with the Diamond Reserve to have a ‘diamond education lesson’.. I know nothing about diamond clarity/color.. she showed us many rings of all prices but they chose to show the most expensive one and leave out the lesson..”

Cheyenne might have felt the need to clear up the ring drama since some fans began commenting that she had expensive taste and that she and Zach needed to focus their finances elsewhere instead of on such an expensive ring.

The couple decided to look at some rings in the episode after feeling the pressure from their parents to get married. Due to the pandemic, the couple called on a local jeweler, The Diamond Reserve, for a virtual appointment to look at engagement rings together.

According to Cheyenne, MTV chose to only show the most expensive ring they viewed and edited out the ‘diamond education lesson’

The couple had their session from their laptop at home. Their consultant showed them a 3.01-carat “D” colorless, cushion-cut diamond — the cream of the crop as far as diamonds are concerned –.Cheyenne admitted in her tweet that she knew nothing about diamond clarity or color.

Cheyenne spoke out against MTV’s editing choices. Pic credit: @itskcheyenne/Twitter

The second diamond the couple viewed was a little bigger, at 3.1 carats. When Cheyenne saw the larger diamond, she said, “Oh, that’s nice!” and held up her left hand and told Zach to envision it on her finger.

Zach agreed that the ring looked good. Then came the big question when Zach asked their consultant, “How much would something like that cost?”

Their consultant simply replied, “60k” as the couple’s eyes grew big, and Cheyenne looked away for a second.

Zach asked Chey, “You hear that?”

Cheyenne smiled and told Zach he has “a lot to think about.”

Zach agreed, telling Cheyenne, “I do, definitely.”

Cheyenne and Zach looked at rings online. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne and Zach were put in an uncomfortable position

Viewers saw the pressure put on the couple by their parents. Cheyenne’s mom, Margaret told her that because of family tradition, she wants her and Zach to get married now that she’s pregnant again. And Zach’s dad previously pleaded his case to the couple about tying the knot.

Cheyenne also met up with her dad for dinner to talk about marrying Zach. Cheyenne’s dad grilled her with questions, reinforcing how important commitment is to him.

When he asked her what the hold-up was, she told him that Zach was trying to figure out how to get her a ring. Cheyenne’s dad told her, “Ah, man, forget a ring,” but Chey wasn’t having it.

Cheyenne got frustrated with her dad’s pressure

She snapped back, “No, let’s not forget a ring. Let’s get the ring!” Chey’s dad shared a funny story with her that the ring he proposed to her mom with was fake and she didn’t find out until after they divorced.

Cheyenne and Zach didn’t want to rush into an engagement just because their families wanted them to. They agreed that their engagement and marriage should come on their own terms, when they’re ready.

Viewers are looking forward to following Cheyenne and Zach’s story. The couple is excited to welcome their first child together, a son name Ace, this June.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.