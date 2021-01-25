Cheyenne Floyd opens up about relationship with Zach Davis, upcoming marriage plans

Cheyenne Floyd opens up about her relationship with Zach Davis and their marriage plans Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd recently rekindled her relationship with Zach Davis.

The couple has been in an on-again-off-again relationship since high school. Cheyenne explained that Zach slid into her DM’s during the pandemic and it reignited their relationship.

The couple celebrated Cheyenne’s 28th birthday together and shortly after, Cheyenne announced they were expecting a baby.

As if having a baby during a pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, Cheyenne opened up to Us Weekly about the possibility of her and Zach getting married.

She explained that they had hoped to make a wedding work, but things became complicated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said, “We’ve talked about marriage. I know we would have loved to get married this year, but with COVID and stuff [we coudln’t]. We both come from really big families that are really involved with us. We tried to figure out, like, some form or fashion of what we could do, and it just wasn’t going to work to our standards or what we wanted and having our families there. So we’re just gonna wait until it’s safe to do so.”

Cheyenne and Zach’s relationship

Since high school, Cheyenne and Zach’s families knew they were right for each other and just needed to work through their issues.

Cheyenne said, “Everyone around us is, like, ‘We already knew this was going to happen.’ So it was not a surprise or shock to my family or to his family. They were like, ‘We were just waiting for you guys to figure it out.”

She continued, “Honestly, Zach and I have gone back and forth with dating since I was a senior in high school. So I think it was just, like, meant to be. Finally, we just looked at each other and were, like, ‘OK, I guess we gotta make it work this time.”

Now that Cheyenne and Zach are having a baby together, it looks like they are in it for the long haul. Cheyenne also has a 3-year-old daughter Ryder with Cory Wharton.

Cheyenne’s close relationship with Cory caused issues for her and Zach in the past, but Cheyenne recently told InTouch that she is no longer worried about that.

She said, “Luckily, you know, moving forward, we’re just all in really good places in our lives and happy in our lives to where you’re able to move forward from that situation and not dwell on the past and kind of start over,”

Cheyenne and Zach are having a boy!

Cheyenne and Zach announced at the beginning of January that they were expecting a baby boy.

They had a gender reveal party with their family and friends which consisted of a plane flying over, smoke bombs, and confetti cannons.

Cheyenne told Us Weekly that she couldn’t believe she was having a boy. She said, “I honestly thought that I would never have a boy in my life.”

Now that Zach is back in the picture, fans look forward to watching their relationship play out on the new season of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG premieres Tuesday January 26 at 8/7c on MTV.