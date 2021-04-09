Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee threatened to delete her social media accounts, talked about ‘s****y’ season

Mackenzie McKee talked openly about her struggles with diabetes and a “s****y” season. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee threatened to delete all of her social media platforms and talked about the “s****y” season she’s had.

On Thursday night, Mackenzie tweeted to her 359.8k followers, “I think imma delete all social media platforms accept tiktok. That’s where I thrive” with a laughing-face emoji.

Mackenzie’s TikTok account has 501.4k followers and 189 videos. She shares everything from workout videos, answering fan questions and dance parodies.

Mackenzie’s social media accounts pull in lots of followers

Mackenzie is also active on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, where she shares personal opinions, random thoughts, pics of herself and her family and promotes her business, Body by Mac.

Mackenzie has 1 million followers on Instagram and her Body By Mac Instagram page has 26.9k followers.

The link in Mackenzie’s bio takes followers to a page that lists her Body By Mac fitness programs and classes, health supplements from Justice Nutrition, her new book Straightening my Crown, her YouTube channel Life with Mackenzie, her YouTube fitness channel, and her Amazon store.

Mackenzie threatened to delete her social media accounts, then deleted the tweet. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

It’s unclear why Mackenzie threatened to shut down the rest of her social media accounts, and she’s since deleted the tweet.

Mackenzie, who recently supported fellow Teen Mom OG star Kristina Shirley, also took to Instagram to share more of her personal pics and to thank her fans for their support.

Despite backlash about taking back Josh, Mackenzie continues to share pics with her husband

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old mom of three shared a pic of herself and her husband Josh playing on the beach. The couple looked to be having fun as they held hands and smiled and got their clothes wet in the water.

She thanked her fans and captioned the photo, “Thank you everyone for the love and support through this 💩ty season 😆. Life is tough, but so am I…”

Fans speculated that the “s****y” season Mackenzie mentioned was about her youngest son, Broncs. In this week’s Teen Mom OG episode, Broncs pooped on her boss’s garage floor during a business meeting.

Mackenzie addressed a troll who said that her son Broncs made them want to get their tubes tied.

Broncs had been acting out since moving to Florida, 18 hours away from his dad, and recently losing his grandmother, Angie Douthit.

Mackenzie’s kids are always a part of her busy life

A day later, Mackenzie shared another series of pics of her entire family. In the first slide, Mackenzie posed with Josh in the sand as the sun began to set.

The other two slides were pics of their kids, Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs playing in the Florida ocean.

She captioned the post, “Such a long work day. But Id say it ended well. Sunshine makes me happy.”

Mackenzie moved to Florida last year and asked her fans not to “come at her” after explaining the reason for her move had nothing to do with COVID.

Despite her fans’ claims that Josh has been emotionally abusive towards her, Mackenzie continues to advocate for their marriage and post pics of them and their kids on social media.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.