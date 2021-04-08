Mackenzie McKee addressed a troll who said her son Broncs made them want to get their tubes tied

Mackenzie McKee called out trolls who questioned her parenting. Pic credit: MTV

On this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, fans saw Mackenzie McKee struggle with her youngest son Broncs’ behavior, and she responded to trolls who questioned her parenting.

Viewers watched Mackenzie’s youngest son Broncs struggling with life changes. Broncs, who turns five this summer, has been lashing out.

After losing his grandmother to cancer, watching his parents’ marriage struggle, and moving 18 hours away to Florida without his father around, Broncs began misbehaving more often.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Mackenzie’s youngest son Broncs displayed shocking behavior

In the episode, Broncs surprised Mackenzie when he pooped on her boss’s garage floor during a business meeting.

Mackenzie was shocked. She said Broncs had been potty-trained for two years. Mackenzie also revealed Broncs had bitten teachers and students at his school and drew blood.

After the episode, Mackenzie took to Twitter to address a troll who live-tweeted a comment about her son during the show.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Mackenzie called her troll ‘cold hearted’

Mackenzie wrote, “I don’t think I have the heart to tell a women that her son who is dealing with grief makes me want to never have children. Y’all cold hearted children are a blessing”

Mackenzie tweeted in response to trolls who questioned her parenting. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

The “cold hearted” tweet that got Mackenzie on the defensive read, “funny how kaiser from #teenmom2 makes me wanna have children yet broncs makes me wanna get my tubes tied RIGHT NOW”

Mackenzie, who seemed to be reading tweets using the hashtag #TeenMomOG during the show, replied to the rude tweet, “So kind….”

Mackenzie replied to a troll who made rude comments about her son, Broncs. Pic credit: @KumberlyKardash/Twitter

Mackenzie wasn’t apologetic for being real

Earlier in the night, Mackenzie tweeted about not apologizing for showing the real side of being a working mom.

She posted, “I am 100% not sorry for showing how hard being a mom/business women is and showing the raw messiness of it.”

Mackenzie wasn’t apologizing for showing the real side of being a working mom and responded to another troll. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

In the same tweet, a troll commented, “Make josh stay his ass home and help with the kids. Tf.”

Mackenzie replied with grace, holding back from insulting the troll. She instead replied, “Lol he tried. I needed him to go on that trip. Space was a must.”

“And my best friends came down so having him around would t have Been fun. But I don’t NEED him.”

Josh was out of town and unsupportive of Broncs getting therapy

Since Josh was back in Oklahoma for work and a hunting trip, Mackenzie could only briefly explain what was going on with Broncs, but Josh wasn’t very supportive.

He told Mackenzie that Broncs was “just a kid” and would “grow out of it.”

Mackenzie made a smart parenting move during the episode when she reached out to a professional for help with Broncs’ behaviors.

The therapist she spoke with explained that Broncs acting out was his way of asking for help. Being that he is so young, he lacks the words to express how he’s feeling about the major life changes he’s experienced recently.

This wasn’t the first time Mackenzie faced online trolls

Mackenzie has recently learned that staying quiet on social media is the only way to avoid criticism from fans and trolls alike.

She shared that she was being told online she looks old when she tweeted, “Recently the internet has made it very clear I look like I’m in my late 40’s and I’m actually confused now. Am I seeing something different in the mirror than what I actually look like?”

Mackenzie also found herself on the defensive once again when she asked fans not to “come at” her for her choice to move to Florida.

Whether Mackenzie continues to read and respond to the endless trolls online or not, fans can agree that she always keeps her cool and chooses not to reciprocate their hatred.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.