Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG says fans tell her she looks ‘old’ after posting ‘see more of the world’


Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG
Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG made claims this weekend that people on the internet have been saying she looks twice her age, but she’s still living her “best life.”

The 26-year-old fitness guru told her followers, “No one has ever told me in person that I look old.”

“Recently the internet has made it very clear I look like I’m in my late 40’s and I’m actually confused now. Am I seeing something different in the mirror than what I actually look like?” she questioned.

Most of Mackenzie’s followers supported her in the comments

The Teen Mom star did correct herself after one fan replied, “First of all being 40 isn’t old. Second of all why do you care what people think of you?”

The fan continued, “Some people will always find faults in people, you should never listen to them…they are fighting their own demons and projecting it on others.”

Mackenzie responded, “I didn’t mean it was old. I just shouldn’t be looking twice the age I actually am[.]”

Another supporter told the mom of three, “Everyone is used to seeing blurred skin and no fine lines don’t hurt yourself over the comments boo [Heart with arrow] you look ahhmazingg!”

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV
Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Mackenzie answered a fan. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie posted about living her ‘best life’ just prior to her tweet

Mackenzie’s post came just two hours after she shared a pic of herself with her daughter Jaxie on the beach in a hammock.

She captioned the pic, “10/10 recommend leaving your little home town and seeing more of the world…. at least try it. Life is short. We are living our best life y’all…”

Last year, Mackenzie relocated to Florida with her kids, and later her estranged husband Josh, after accepting a job offer. She recently came under fire for supporting her husband Josh.

Mackenzie’s tweets come on the heels of fans criticizing her husband Josh

In a recent tweet, Mackenzie shared a gif from the show of Josh bringing her flowers for her birthday. Fans weren’t having it and accused Josh of emotionally abusing her.

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Mackenzie tweeted about fans’ double standards. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie took to Twitter the same day and told her followers, “Fans “josh literally does nothing” Josh plans a picnic on the beach doing sunset watching (my favorite) and gets me flowers. Fans “what a dumb ass. They live in Florida and he went to the beach[.]”

It’s nothing new to hear that fans insulted Josh. When Josh joined her and the kids in Florida, fans weren’t happy about Mackenzie taking Josh back yet again.

She has realized that people will judge her, regardless of her relationship status with Josh. And whether or not it’s fair, Mackenzie has come to learn that unwarranted advice is part of being in the public eye.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

