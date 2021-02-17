Mackenzie McKee blasts Teen Mom fans who criticized her for taking Josh back

Mackenzie McKee lashes out at fans after they criticized her relationship with Josh Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie and Josh McKee, stars of Teen Mom OG, have had a lot happen in their relationship over the last couple of years.

Over the span of just two years, the couple married, filed for divorce, and gotten engaged again.

Last year, Mackenzie accused Josh of having an affair with her cousin and broke up with him because of it. She had previously caught him kissing another woman but said the alleged affair was her final straw.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The apparent affair happened shortly after Mackenzie’s mother, Angie Douthit, passed away.

After lashing out on social media, Mackenzie eventually revealed that Josh and her cousin were not having an affair. She admitted she felt betrayed because Josh was confiding in her cousin about their relationship behind her back.

Shortly after Mackenzie clarified that Josh had only reached out to her cousin for advice on how to deal with her as she unraveled after the loss of her mother, the two of them seemingly reconciled and appeared in a TikTok video together as a family.

The video confirmed for fans that the couple was on good terms. Mackenzie moved to Florida, and Josh eventually joined her. The two of them have been living there with their children ever since.

Mackenzie blasts fans for criticizing her relationship with Josh

Mackenzie has posted several photos on her Instagram page of her, Josh, and their children in Florida.

In the comment section of the photos, fans bashed Mackenzie for getting back together with Josh.

After one of her most recent posts on Valentine’s Day, Mackenzie had finally had enough of the backlash and blasted her fans for constantly criticizing her relationship with Josh.

In an Instagram story, she responded to all of the hate she received and said, “I nearly forgot I am [no] longer [allowed] to post a photo with my children’s father and not turn the comments off. If you do not support me and my family, it’s super simple, free, and easy to unfollow.”

She went into more detail about their relationship and how she was tired of constantly having to justify things to everyone.

She said, “Josh and I were separated, I was seeing someone, and my stupid cousin was giving him ‘advice’ and supposedly taking my side. I really try to stay [quiet]. But seeing ‘you took him back after banging your cousin’ is getting ridiculous.”

She added, “I am stupid, but damn, I am not that stupid. She is twice our age and although him asking her advice on ‘how to handle me when I push him away’ was not OK in my eyes, you are all making up things in your head.”

Mackenzie then went on to tell her fans that she would like to be able to post pictures of her family without everyone referring to her as trash because she chose to get back together with Josh.

Mackenzie McKee blasts fans on Instagram after they continue to criticize her relationship with Josh Pic credit:@mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee blasts fans on Instagram after they continue to criticize her relationship with Josh Pic credit:@mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee blasts fans on Instagram after they continue to criticize her relationship with Josh Pic credit:@mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee blasts fans on Instagram after they continue to criticize her relationship with Josh Pic credit:@mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee blasts fans on Instagram after they continue to criticize her relationship with Josh Pic credit:@mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie sets the record straight about their relationship

Regarding their current relationship, Mackenzie spoke to InTouch and set the record straight.

She said, “We never got remarried, but he also never signed the divorce papers. We haven’t had that discussion, but I think I’m really turning to kids right now and kind of focusing on where their happiness is as a mom and putting what I want aside.”

She added, “We just are having a lot of fun right now as a family. Obviously, he is all over me. And, so, people are like, OK, they’re more than friends, but we don’t really have that conversation. I’m not talking to anyone else. I’m leaving that open.”

Fans can watch Mackenzie and Josh’s relationship play out on the current season of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.