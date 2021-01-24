Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee was ‘in a dark place’ after mom Angie Douthit’s death

Mackenzie McKee talks about her struggle with her mental health after her mother’s death and admits she was in a “dark place” Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee struggled when her mother, Angie Douthit, battled stage 4 brain cancer after being diagnosed in January 2018.

Mackenzie shared her mother’s journey on social media and opened up about it during episodes of Teen Mom OG.

Her mother fought courageously until she passed away in December of 2019.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Following her mother’s death, Mackenzie admitted that she was in a “dark place.” She told InTouch that her mental health really suffered.

She said, “I literally was so low in life that I needed a change. There was no getting lower, it was so bad, so dark, that I couldn’t physically and mentally even get out of bed most days.”

She posted many photos of her mother on social media and talked about the hurt she felt after she passed.

Mackenzie’s poor decisions

Mackenzie opened up about the poor decisions she started to make and how it impacted other areas of her life. Her relationship with her husband, Josh McKee also suffered.

She said, “I was just making really poor decisions, obviously, with drinking, with partying again, with seeing guys I shouldn’t have been. And then when I wasn’t around anyone, I would just take enough medicine to just knock me out because being coherent was too painful. So I had to walk away from every single bit of that and find myself again. And that’s why I wanted to come to Florida alone.”

Mackenzie moved to Florida for a fresh start and based on her pictures on social media, it seems like it was the right decision. She currently lives there with Josh and their three children, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

The move to Florida was good for their family, and she’s now repaired her relationship with Josh.

Mackenzie looks back at one year without her mother

In December, Mackenzie posted a tribute to her mother and looked back on one year without her.

She also shared the tribute post that she wrote when her mother passed away.

As part of her tribute, she said, “Momma [Angie Douthit] has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she won. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity…”

In the post, she promised to make her mother proud.

She said, “You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you. You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma.”

While Mackenzie still struggles with the loss of her mother, she has worked hard to improve her mental health and continues to focus on her husband and children in hopes of making her mother proud.

Teen Mom OG premieres Tuesday January 26 at 8/7c on MTV.