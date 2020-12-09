Mackenzie McKee looks back after nearly a year without her mom, tells Teen Mom fans she’ll never be the same

Mackenzie McKee made an emotional post on her Instagram page after nearly a year without her mother. The Teen Mom OG star reflected on the difficult year she’s had.

Mackenzie posted a selfie with her mother in her hospital bed and recalled that it was taken exactly 1 year prior. Mackenzie remembered leaving work early after her coworker insisted she go see her mother.

Mackenzie didn’t realize it would be one of the last days her mother would be able to pose in a picture with her.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Mackenzie said, “This year was just crap if I’m being honest. So painful, such a blur, on and off medication to just make it through.”

Mackenzie explained how she had a difficult moment in church and felt anger about her mom’s passing. She said she cried and wiped away her tears and then went on with her day as best as she could.

She continued, “Idk how I made it through this year. I really don’t. But I for sure will never be the same after losing you. Please pray for my family this week. It’s just some rough stuff.”

Fans posted words of encouragement and offered their thoughts and prayers.

Read More Cole and Chelsea DeBoer proved that Teen Mom 2 fans are important to them on the reunion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie (@mackenziemckee)

Mackenzie’s struggle with her mother’s diagnosis

Mackenzie was devastated when her mother, Angie Douthit, was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in January 2018. Angie openly shared details of her diagnosis through social media and on episodes of Teen Mom OG.

Angie also shared her battle with cancer in a book she wrote called God’s Plan. On December 9, 2019, Angie passed away.

Mackenzie shared an Instagram tribute to her mother. As part of her tribute, she said, “Momma [Angie Douthit] has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she won. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity…”

Mackenzie went on to share details of the impact her mother had on the world and what an amazing person she was.

She continued, “…You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you. You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie (@mackenziemckee)

Angie sends a letter from heaven

Back in February, Mackenzie shared an Instagram post that included a note and wallet she found in her suitcase that was given to her by her mother. She found the items on a trip to New York, a place where she and her mother traveled often.

After she got to her hotel, Mackenzie opened her suitcase and found a note that read, “Mickie, I am so proud of you. You are a true overcomer. You made me a better mom. I can’t wait to see all you do in life. Love you to the moon and back, Mom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie (@mackenziemckee)

Mackenzie continues to feel the impact of the loss of her mother. She may never be the same again, but she continues to live her life in hopes of making her mother proud as she promised.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.