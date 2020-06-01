Josh McKee lashes out at Teen Mom fans after Mackenzie accused him of affair and dumped him

Josh McKee is lashing out at Teen Mom fans after his estranged wife Mackenzie accused him of having another affair and dumped him.

Josh is now breaking his silence about his turbulent relationship with Mackenzie.

Last summer, Mackenzie left Josh because she caught him kissing another woman, only to take him back after her mother, Angie Douthit, intervened. In May, Mackenzie used Facebook to let fans know she left Josh for good after discovering that he was talking to her cousin behind her back.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Josh’s message to Teen Mom fans

The MTV star posted a photo with the quote “Better worry about your own sins, cause God ain’t gonna ask you about mine.”

Josh captioned the picture, “I’m just here for the comments.”

Those comments flooded in with remarks of how Josh ruined his family, and fans said they hoped the other women were worth ruining his life.

But it isn’t the fan comments that are gaining attention- a comment Josh left alluding that Mackenzie shares some of the blame for their marriage ending is stirring up controversy.

“People, I’ve been through the wringer being on that damn show, this is nothing new to me,” Josh said. “I get it you all are pissed at the fact of what you read on the internet or seen on TV. ‘Ok?’ But if you are going to come at me with what little you all really know, know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one-sided ball game.”

Some fans began to respond, showing support for Josh and pointing out that Mackenzie has changed her tune about his cheating.

Mackenzie sets the record straight

In May, Mackenzie shared a Facebook post alleging that Josh was cheating with her “close cousin” Ashley. The timing of the “affair” was a week after Mackenzie’s mother’s death, but she only found out about it when she spoke out on social media.

Days later, Mackenzie took back her claim Josh cheated with Ashley, accusing tabloids and the media of taking her words out of context. She still felt betrayed by her cousin and husband, but it was because they were talking behind her back, not hooking up.

Josh and Mackenzie’s marriage is clearly troubled and likely nearing an end, but fans wish the best for the two and the three children they share. They can continue to follow the former couple on Teen Mom: OG.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.