Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee accuses husband Josh of cheating with her cousin

It may be trouble in paradise again for Mackenzie and Josh McKee. The Teen Mom OG couple has had many ups and downs over the years.

Mackenzie and Josh first appeared on 16 & Pregnant. They got married and have three kids together.

On Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie has accused Josh of cheating before. Now, she is accusing him of cheating on her with her cousin.

Mackenzie wrote that she was a “single mom” in her Instagram bio. She also shared a post accusing Josh of cheating on her with her cousin.

Both items have since been deleted, but you know Teen Mom OG fans – they have the receipts.

Fans took screenshots of the posts that were deleted.

Mackenzie reportedly wrote on Facebook, “Obviously, the world knows Josh had an affair last year, and then months later … promising he changed and got ‘saved.’ It really made my mom happy and I chose to forgive and trust God.”

This story was highlighted in the current season of Teen Mom OG, but Josh and Mackenzie reconciled after he confirmed his affair.

Josh put together a scavenger hunt for Mackenzie’s birthday and it ended with him asking her to marry him again.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse. After Mackenzie’s mom, Angie sadly lost her battle with cancer, their relationship started to crack again.

Mackenzie accused Josh of not being supportive as she grieved her mother’s death.

In the now-deleted post, Mackenzie also claimed that Josh was working late and fishing more often. So she looked at his call and text logs.

Mackenzie found out about the new affair

The logs confirmed that Josh had been texting and calling another woman often. She soon realized the number belonged to her cousin Ashley.

Mackenzie continued in the post, “I’m now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been. He has been a lie. And how can you watch your wife lose her mom and make these decisions?”

She also said, “People have tried to tell me for years Josh doesn’t love me, and I just made excuses for him. But today is the day I walk away.”

Perhaps the story will play out on Teen Mom OG. Their big fight comes just a year after they almost got divorced.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.