Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee’s mom Angie Douthit has died after inspiring fans with cancer journey

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s mother Angie Douthit has lost her battle with cancer. Based on a new Instagram post shared this morning, Angie passed away late last night at 11:37 p.m.

Mackenzie has yet to share the news on her Twitter account, but the post from Angie’s account reveals she was surrounded by family members when she passed.

It was only five days ago when Angie was admitted to the hospital because she had taken a turn for the worse. Her doctors were concerned about her liver, gall bladder, hip bone, and brain. She would later reveal that her cancer had spread but she was keeping a positive attitude.

Yesterday, Monsters & Critics reported that Angie was in a lot of pain and struggling with her memory. Mackenzie McKee had previously asked people for prayers, as she desperately hoped her mother would get better. As she shared on Teen Mom OG, her mother was the glue that kept everyone together.

Angie was diagnosed with stage four cancer back in January 2018 and doctors gave her 13 months to live. She almost made it to two full years.

She documented her cancer journey on Instagram, sharing daily updates with her followers. Angie provided a real look at what fighting cancer looks like, including the positive days with lots of laughter and the hard days, where she struggled to get out of bed.

As today’s Instagram post reveals, she never missed a day of updates, even when she couldn’t type them herself. But tomorrow she will miss her first post.

Even though Angie did not create a GoFundMe page to help her during her fight, fans of the Teen Mom OG family did donate money to support her.

We do not have a go fund me set up. But her Angie’s race PayPal is still there. This is the email to it. I can’t believe how generous everyone is being with donations, I am in tears. pic.twitter.com/i5yafS7XP4 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 6, 2019

Mackenzie recently thanked everyone for their support, revealing she was overwhelmed by how many people wanted to help Angie.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.