Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee’s mom Angie Douthit has died after inspiring fans with cancer journey

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s mother Angie Douthit has lost her battle with cancer. Based on a new Instagram post shared this morning, Angie passed away late last night at 11:37 p.m.
Mackenzie has yet to share the news on her Twitter account, but the post from Angie’s account reveals she was surrounded by family members when she passed.
“Imitate me, as I also imitate Christ.” 1 Corinthians 11:1 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8 On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories. Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world. She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts. We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ. There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will. But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind. We know many people around the world read these posts so drop your city and country name in the comments so we can see where you are! #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer #alwaysbekind
It was only five days ago when Angie was admitted to the hospital because she had taken a turn for the worse. Her doctors were concerned about her liver, gall bladder, hip bone, and brain. She would later reveal that her cancer had spread but she was keeping a positive attitude.
Yesterday, Monsters & Critics reported that Angie was in a lot of pain and struggling with her memory. Mackenzie McKee had previously asked people for prayers, as she desperately hoped her mother would get better. As she shared on Teen Mom OG, her mother was the glue that kept everyone together.
Angie was diagnosed with stage four cancer back in January 2018 and doctors gave her 13 months to live. She almost made it to two full years.
She documented her cancer journey on Instagram, sharing daily updates with her followers. Angie provided a real look at what fighting cancer looks like, including the positive days with lots of laughter and the hard days, where she struggled to get out of bed.
As today’s Instagram post reveals, she never missed a day of updates, even when she couldn’t type them herself. But tomorrow she will miss her first post.
Even though Angie did not create a GoFundMe page to help her during her fight, fans of the Teen Mom OG family did donate money to support her.
We do not have a go fund me set up. But her Angie’s race PayPal is still there. This is the email to it. I can’t believe how generous everyone is being with donations, I am in tears. pic.twitter.com/i5yafS7XP4
— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 6, 2019
Mackenzie recently thanked everyone for their support, revealing she was overwhelmed by how many people wanted to help Angie.
Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.