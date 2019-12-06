Mackenzie McKee asks for prayers for her mother Angie as she’s back in the hospital

Mackenzie McKee is asking fans to pray that her mother’s pain will go away. On Twitter, Mackenzie revealed that her mother is in constant pain at the moment, and she’s miserable.
The tweet was published this morning, and Angie Douthit has been in the hospital since yesterday.
As you pray today for momma @angiedouthit please pray that she not be in pain anymore. Everything hurts right now and she is miserable
— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 6, 2019
This week, Angie herself shared an update that she was rushed to the ER after experiencing double vision and throwing up. In that same update, Angie revealed that she would be staying in the hospital.
Based on the tests the doctors ran, her fears are coming true. As she shared this morning, things don’t look good.
View this post on Instagram
1 Corinthians 15:55 “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” Today was a little rough. Scans showed results that were not good. The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given. I should be able to go home in the next few days. We have decided to have hospice come in when I go home for some extra care. I haven’t been able to open my eyes all day and my head has been hurting badly. Kaylee has had to help me write this post. I’m not sure what to say… other than How God told me early in my diagnoses that He would heal me but I would have a long dark journey to take. I’m starting to think this is what He meant by long dark journey. So please pray for me that I will be strong and be able to stop vomiting. Also please pray that I will be a mighty warrior for Christ. I love every one of you. I thank you so much for your prayers. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
“Scans showed results that were not good. The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given,” Angie reveals, sharing that she will have hospice come in when she returns home.
Like her daughter Mackenzie, Angie also asked for prayers.
As Monsters & Critics reported yesterday, Angie’s condition wasn’t good. She had thrown up and was taken to the ER immediately. The doctors were concerned about her liver, gall bladder, hip bone, and brain.
Given today’s updates, their concerns were valid.
Angie was previously denied chemotherapy because her blood was considered bad at the time. Her journey has been both positive and negative.
While filming the Teen Mom OG reunion, Angie revealed that doctors had given her six months to live. At the time of filming, she had proven them wrong by 18 months.
View this post on Instagram
Psalm 9:1 “Be grateful to God for your family, friends, and loved ones. He fills us all with His grace, and He ignites us with his wise words through prayer and the Bible.” We had a very good time yesterday. Thanksgiving is probably my favorite holiday. I wish it came around more than once a year. My kids are as goofy as I am. And my grandkids keep a smile on my face. God revealed to me all day, things I need to be thankful for. Things I never thought about. Like toothpaste and pickled okra. If u ask God to show u your blessings, He will. But be careful, it may overwhelm you. You’ll be so surprised at all the things in life you r blessed with. One year my sister got me a book. It was a scriptural inspirational book. She hadn’t read it but had heard about it. The book was not one I’d recommend 🥴. However, the book challenged me to try and write down 1000 things I am thankful for. It took a few years as I added to the list each evening. I think I stopped after 5000 things I’m thankful for. What I learned is that something new happened every single day that I needed to be thankful for. I challenge u to start writing down and to 🎼 count your blessings. Name them one by one. Count your blessings see what God has done, count your blessings name them one by one, and it will surprise u what the Lord has done🎶 #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
It was just one week ago that Angie was home with her family, celebrating Thanksgiving. In that particular post, she revealed that she had a very good day.
We do not have a go fund me set up. But her Angie’s race PayPal is still there. This is the email to it. I can’t believe how generous everyone is being with donations, I am in tears. pic.twitter.com/i5yafS7XP4
— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 6, 2019
After the news was shared this morning about her condition, fans started making financial donations to Angie and her family.
Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.