Mackenzie McKee asks for prayers for her mother Angie as she’s back in the hospital

Mackenzie McKee is asking fans to pray that her mother’s pain will go away. On Twitter, Mackenzie revealed that her mother is in constant pain at the moment, and she’s miserable.

The tweet was published this morning, and Angie Douthit has been in the hospital since yesterday.

As you pray today for momma @angiedouthit please pray that she not be in pain anymore. Everything hurts right now and she is miserable — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 6, 2019

This week, Angie herself shared an update that she was rushed to the ER after experiencing double vision and throwing up. In that same update, Angie revealed that she would be staying in the hospital.

Based on the tests the doctors ran, her fears are coming true. As she shared this morning, things don’t look good.

“Scans showed results that were not good. The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given,” Angie reveals, sharing that she will have hospice come in when she returns home.

Like her daughter Mackenzie, Angie also asked for prayers.

As Monsters & Critics reported yesterday, Angie’s condition wasn’t good. She had thrown up and was taken to the ER immediately. The doctors were concerned about her liver, gall bladder, hip bone, and brain.

Given today’s updates, their concerns were valid.

Angie was previously denied chemotherapy because her blood was considered bad at the time. Her journey has been both positive and negative.

While filming the Teen Mom OG reunion, Angie revealed that doctors had given her six months to live. At the time of filming, she had proven them wrong by 18 months.

It was just one week ago that Angie was home with her family, celebrating Thanksgiving. In that particular post, she revealed that she had a very good day.

We do not have a go fund me set up. But her Angie’s race PayPal is still there. This is the email to it. I can’t believe how generous everyone is being with donations, I am in tears. pic.twitter.com/i5yafS7XP4 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 6, 2019

After the news was shared this morning about her condition, fans started making financial donations to Angie and her family.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.