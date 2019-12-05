Mackenzie McKee’s mother is back in the hospital and doctors are concerned about liver, gall bladder, hip bone, and brain

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Mackenzie McKee’s mother, Angie Douthit, is battling stage four cancer, and according to her Instagram, she’s back in the hospital.

Early this morning, Angie posted an update, revealing she tried to get ready for work when she felt sick, was throwing up, and had trouble walking.

Angie explained that she wanted to call her employer to say she wasn’t coming in for work, and the next thing she knew, she woke up looking for her phone.

She ended up in the emergency room, and the doctors ran some tests. Angie explained she was seeing double, if not triple at times. The doctors decided to keep her overnight.

She also mentioned that the doctors are concerned about her liver, gall bladder, hip bone, and brain.

Angie ended her post by revealing that God knew she would need him, and he was there for her. Religion has played a considerable part in her recovery, including how she’s continually praying and asking God for his support and guidance.

Her journey has inspired many Teen Mom OG viewers.

Mackenzie McKee hasn’t said anything about her mother’s hospitalization, but she did tweet last night that she wasn’t sure how she got through the day.

Honestly don’t know how I made it to the end of this day. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 5, 2019

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Angie had been turned down for chemo recently because of her blood. She mentioned on Instagram that she had “bad blood,” and she would need to come back for further testing.

While filming Teen Mom OG, Angie revealed that the doctors had given her six months to live, but that their guesses were wrong. That news arrived 18 months ago, and she was ready to fight for her life.

On top of her mother’s cancer diagnosis, Mackenzie has also been dealing with marital issues. She previously decided to end her marriage, but her husband Josh proposed to her again, and they chose to give their marriage another chance.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.