Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee takes Josh back after proposal

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee announced back in August that she was ending her marriage to her husband, Josh. The two had tried to make their marriage work since they were teenagers but Mackenzie couldn’t get over the feeling that her husband may have cheated on her. She supposedly filed for divorce, but she may not be going through with that plan anymore.

As it turns out, Josh decided to fight for Mackenzie and their family. According to his Instagram account, he made the necessary changes to win back his wife. He proposed and they are getting married again after going through counseling.

If people haven’t kept up with the recent developments, they may be confused as to why Mackenzie is tweeting about her wedding ring and why she feels naked without it. She tweeted that she needed to get it resized and connected, which is a 2-3 week process.

I feel naked without my ring. Having to get it Resized and connected to the band which is a 2-3 week process 😓 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) October 28, 2019

The journey to get here has been a confusing one for fans. McKee has issued confusing statements about her marriage over the past couple of months, as she worked through her feelings.

Just a few days after announcing that she was ending her marriage to Josh, she revealed that he was finally starting to act like the husband she had wanted for so long. She also hinted that she had fallen out of love with him and stood no chance of winning her back.

And yet, when he said nice things about her mother, who is fighting cancer, on the Teen Mom OG reunion, she defended him against everyone who claimed he was being a jerk to his wife.

Only an idiot like you will wait until I’ve Fallen completely out of love with you to be everything you were supposed to be this entire time — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) September 17, 2019

It’s awesome to hear that they are giving their relationship a second chance for both the kids and their family. Since Mackenzie’s mother Angie is fighting an aggressive form of cancer, she needs all the support she can get.

It’s crazy how strong we become when we know we are doing it for our kids. I completely break when speaking to friends and Josh. But have to become so strong when speaking to my kids https://t.co/scqz7SSGDj — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) August 21, 2019

So far there’s been no word on whether Mackenzie McKee and Josh will return for the next season of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.