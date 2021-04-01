Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee talks marriage questions, ADHD, asks fans not to ‘come at’ her

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee recently reached out to her followers and talked about being “asked to” focus on questions about her and Josh, ADHD struggles and asked fans not to “come at” her regarding her move to Florida.

In a tweet earlier this week, Mackenzie shared a scene from the show. It showed Mackenzie on her phone, seemingly face-timing with her husband, Josh, and said, “How’d you say our relationship is doing?”

She captioned it, “I actually don’t focus on us or ask these questions when I’m not asked to. And Josh was committed to this job he had to go to that I had to BEG him to go back and do for 8 solid months.”

Mackenzie hints Teen Mom OG producers prompt questions about Josh

Mackenzie seemed to be implying that unless she’s prompted by MTV production crews, she doesn’t normally ask Josh questions about their marriage.

Since her move to Florida, Mackenzie has struggled to get answers from Josh about whether he wants to stay married.

I actually don't focus on us or ask these questions when I'm not asked to 🥴. And Josh was committed to this job he had to go to that I had to BEG him to go back and do for 8 solid months.

One fan seemed to think that someone was lying about Josh’s drywall job, to which he was so committed, “Dry wall? Come on”

Another fan was more supportive of the 26-year-old when they wrote, “Stop explaining yourself! You do not have to explain anything to anybody! People need to quit hating and judging you.”

Some of Mackenzie's followers had something to say about her and Josh's relationship.

In another tweet this week, Mackenzie talked about her struggles with ADHD.

She wrote, “Having adhd is great when your [sic] in your element and teaching fitness classes all day. But when you have to sit in business meetings for 6 hours. My soul is drained. I can’t ….”

Mackenzie, a personal trainer, owns and operates her business, Body by Mac, which offers fitness classes to clients.

Mackenzie shared her struggles with ADHD.

One fan related to her post and told her, “My life! That’s why I’m going to school to not work at a sit down job. I literally dread sitting down for more than a few minutes! Lol”

Mackenzie clings to her mom’s advice

Mackenzie replied and shared that her late mom, Angie, helped her through her rough times. She also mentioned her “knowledge from diabetes,” as she was born with Type 1 Diabetes.

“It’s rough. But my mom told me my whole life to just embrace my differences. So I turned my knowledge from diabetes and energy from adhd into a health and fitness business”

Days earlier, Mackenzie asked her followers not to “come at” her when she posted, “Don’t come at me please. I moved here for my company I’ve worked for for 3 years now. COVID had no play in my decision.”

Mackenzie asked her fans not to "come at" her.

Mackenzie once again felt the need to explain herself to her followers. She elaborated on her move after a fan replied to her post, “I just hate the summer heat…been here my whole life and I’m 30.”

The fan continued, “But then when it’s 65 degrees I complain so idk…one thing for certain, there’s always something to do and u don’t have to cross state lines to do it, so that’s one thing that’s always love it here!”

Mackenzie seems to be loving living in warm, sunny Florida

Mackenzie, who is releasing a tell-all memoir, went into detail as to why she prefers Florida over her home state of Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma also gets pretty hot in the summer. But I love summer. The cold got me so depressed every year. I would cry my bones hurt so bad.”

Mackenzie originally delayed her move to Florida to deal with her father’s heart surgery. Once she arrived in Florida with her three kids, she began having doubts about whether Josh should join them.

For now, Mackenzie seems to be happy about her move to Florida after telling fans to “see more of the world.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.