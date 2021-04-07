Mackenzie McKee is confused by hate tweets, praises Kristina Shirley

Mackenzie McKee spoke out about hate tweets and Kristina Shirley on social media. Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee clarified to her followers that every time she reads a hate tweet about Mackenzie, she isn’t who they’re aiming at, and took time to praise fellow Teen Mom OG star Kristina Shirley for her parenting skills.

The 26-year-old mom of three tweeted to her followers on Tuesday about some hot topics on the show.

She wrote, “Every time I see a hate tweet about Mackenzie i have to figure out who y’all talking about”

McKee wonders if fans are targeting her or Mackenzie Edwards when they post hate tweets

Mackenzie was referring to another Mackenzie from Teen Mom OG, 24-year-old Mackenzie Edwards, wife of Ryan Edwards, and stepmom to Bentley.

Mackenzie Edwards has come under fire recently for statements she has made about Bentley and his mom, Maci Bookout.

Tensions really grew last month after Edwards and Maci got into a feud over a statement online. Maci called out Edwards for responding to “strangers” online but refusing to do a sit-down, face-to-face interview with Maci for the reunion show.

Mackenzie McKee needs to clarify whether fans are throwing shade at her or Mackenzie Standifer. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie Edwards gets a lot of hate for her actions

Ryan’s wife hasn’t exactly been labeled a fan favorite on the show. Edwards and the rest of Ryan’s family have been fired from Teen Mom OG, but they’re still appearing on episodes that were filmed last year.

Most of Mackenzie McKee’s fans came to her defense and assured her that most of the hate tweets are aimed at Mackenzie Edwards and not her.

McKee’s fans had something to say about the other Mackenzie on Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

One fan replied to McKee’s tweet: “Omg…the other mack needs smacked…always got something to say!!!”

McKee also voiced her opinion about Amber Portwood and Kristina Shirley

Mackenzie McKee had something to say about other Teen Mom OG cast members, as well. She mentioned Amber Portwood, without coming out and saying her name, and simultaneously praised Kristina Shirley in another tweet.

McKee wrote, “I think We need to remember that everyone’s actions stem from pain and we have no clue what they are going through deep inside. But Christina is a very good step mom and that is facts.”

Mackenzie tweeted about Amber and Kristina. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie was seemingly referring to the drama between Amber and Kristina over her daughter Leah. Recent episodes of Teen Mom OG showed Amber’s continued absence in Leah’s life.

Viewers also saw Leah’s special bond with her “bonus mom,” Kristina.

Amber has gone on rants, calling Kristina a “w**re” and a “homewrecker,” and threatened to karate chop trolls.

One of Mackenzie’s followers warned her that she may become the next victim of Amber’s tirades.

They wrote, “Be careful. Next rant from Amber could be to you.”

One fan warned Mackenzie she could be Amber’s next target. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie seems to avoid a lot of the drama surrounding the show, but has found out that whenever you put your opinion on social media, fans are going to have their own opinions.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.