Maci Bookout calls out Mackenzie Standifer amid growing feud with Ryan Edwards and his family

Maci Bookout is not here for any of the drama from Mackenzie Standifer or Ryan Edwards.

There has been plenty of back and forth between the Teen Mom OG star and her ex and his family over recent months.

Viewers began hearing about tensions around the holidays last year with Larry Edwards speaking out about Maci keeping Bentley away from the family. He talked to the media about it, revealing that he had hoped they would reconcile but it wouldn’t be any time soon.

Mackenzie Standifer slams Bentley, Maci responds

After the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG aired, there were some questions about what happened when Bentley spent time with his siblings and dad’s side of the family for Jagger’s birthday party.

On Instagram, Mackenzie Standifer clapped back at a follower who called her out for posting a photo of all of the kids, which included Bentley. Viewers who watched the most recent episode noticed that he told Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney that he didn’t have much interaction with his dad or Mac, which is what prompted the follower’s comment.

She called out Mackenzie and said, “The fact that you really posted this picture knowing that y’all didn’t even speak to Bentley the whole time he was there is sad.”

Mackenzie responded, insinuating that what Bentley told his mom and Taylor wasn’t true, “the fact that you honestly believe that is very sad.”

It didn’t take long for Maci Bookout to catch wind of it, and she responded as well. The Teen Mom OG star said, “Mackenzie is brave sitting on a couch responding to strangers on social media about my son, but still not brave enough to sit on a couch and talk to me at the reunion.”

What happened at the Teen Mom OG reunion?

Last week, it was revealed that Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney filmed their portion of the Teen Mom OG reunion.

There was allegedly a very heated confrontation between the two reality TV stars and the Edwards family.

Maci was supposed to sit down with Mackenzie Standifer and she allegedly decided against it. That led to Larry and Jen Edwards being there in place of Mac and Ryan Edwards.

Things have been bubbling for several months, and now, things are coming to a head. Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have done their best to stay quiet on social media, but calling out Bentley was the final straw for the couple.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.