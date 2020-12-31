Teen Mom OG: Ryan Edwards’ dad hopes his son and Maci Bookout can work things out for the sake of the kids

Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout have had a tumultuous relationship while filming Teen Mom OG.

Things don’t look like they are getting any better, either.

Back in November, Larry Edwards revealed that his son and Maci weren’t on the best of terms and she wasn’t allowing them to see Bentley.

Larry Edwards isn’t hopeful for quick reconciliation

Despite everything that has gone on, Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout still aren’t communicating.

For the majority of Bentley’s life, Larry Edwards, and his wife, Jen, would take their grandson and spend time with him in place of Ryan stepping up to be a dad. He was around, but he was battling his own demons and the grandparents enjoyed the time spent with him.

After things blew up with Ryan being high while on camera for Teen Mom OG, nothing was the same. Ryan went to rehab and found himself in more trouble in the months following. He even threatened Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, which prompted them to get an order of protection against Edwards.

Even though the OP is no longer valid (it expired last May), there isn’t any change in how things are being handled.

In an exclusive with The Sun, Larry Edwards said, “After everything that’s happened, I just don’t believe that’s going to be possible for a long time. Would I say never? Absolutely not. Would I say currently, or in a year or two? I don’t think so. I don’t believe that’s going to be possible. I would not say it’s impossible, but I wouldn’t bet on it.”

He went on to reveal that he hopes for the kids’ sake they all can have a relationship. Maci and Taylor share Jayde and Maverick and Ryan and Mackenzie share Jagger and Stella together. Hudson is also in the mix as he is Mackenzie’s son from a previous relationship.

Larry revealed, “What I hope for is that, regardless of what’s happened, Jagger, Jayde, Maverick, Stella, Bentley, Hudson, all of them will be able to grow up and have a relationship. They’re all connected in a very special way, and that special way is Bentley.”

When will Teen Mom OG return?

Maci Bookout will be back with her story and Teen Mom OG at the end of January. In the trailer, it looked like she was talking to Bentley about working through issues with Ryan Edwards.

With the holidays nearly over, it looks like things remained the same regarding the relationship between Maci and Ryan.

Reconciliation doesn’t seem likely now, but that could change in the future.

Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday, January 26 at 8/7c on MTV.