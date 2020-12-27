Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney divorce rumors: What is going on with this Teen Mom OG couple?

Maci Bookout and Taylor MacKinney are still a part of Teen Mom OG.

The couple’s relationship has played out on the show, including their wedding and the birth of their two children.

Taylor and Maci have been on the receiving end of some concerning behavior from Ryan Edwards. Not only is he her ex-boyfriend, but he is also the father of her oldest child, Bentley.

Despite all of the issues shown on Teen Mom OG and the headlines they have made, their marriage was rock solid, or so it seemed.

Are Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney getting a divorce?

Based on several clickbait articles both Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney shared on social media, Teen Mom OG viewers are confused about their relationship.

The reality stars, along with some of their Teen Mom franchise counterparts, have posted “linkinbio” stories for months which lead to followers clicking on something that is totally unrelated to what they thought they were getting.

Most recently, there have been several headlines including “the truth about the divorce” or similar wording. That is what piqued viewers’ interest regarding the status of their relationship,

Where do Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney stand now?

While Taylor McKinney’s Instagram is gone, Maci Bookout’s remains.

Back in October, the two celebrated four years of marriage together. Their relationship appears to be going strong and Taylor plays an active role in Bentley’s life, attending his events and pushing him to be the best he can be.

They spent Thanksgiving together as a family as well. In fact, that was when Ryan Edwards’ dad, Larry, spoke out about Maci not letting them see Bentley as much.

Both Maci and Taylor have weathered a lot over the last several years together. Living in the public eye and dealing with the ups and downs of Ryan Edwards’ addiction wasn’t easy. In the throes of things, both were threatened by him and took out an order of protection, which complicated things as well.

Now, the couple will be back for an all-new season of Teen Mom OG beginning in just a couple of weeks. Viewers will see first hand how Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are getting along and where their marriage stands today.

Filming during a pandemic likely wasn’t easy, but the couple managed to get through it.

Be sure to tune in when Teen Mom OG returns to get all of the details on how Maci and Taylor are doing.

Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday, January 26 at 8/7c on MTV.