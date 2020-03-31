Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout speaks out about Amber Portwood’s ‘tough’ arrest

Maci Bookout is speaking out about the situation that happened last summer between Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon.

The Teen Mom OG star spoke to Pop Culture about wanting to be there for her friend. Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Baltierra have remained close since beginning the show.

What did Maci Bookout say about Amber Portwood’s arrest?

The situation was tough for Maci Bookout to hear. She told the publication that “it was tough for everybody.” Since the ladies are spread out all over the country, no one was able to just hop in the car and head to Amber Portwood in her time of need.

Even though the Teen Mom OG girls didn’t show up immediately, they all rallied around Amber when it was time for her court date. Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd stood behind their friend and castmate as she faced the judge.

Teen Mom OG fans slam Maci Bookout for her support of Amber Portwood

All of that took place last week on Teen Mom OG but in real-time, it was last summer. Unfortunately, dragging up the events has caused even more criticism for Maci Bookout’s support of her friend.

When the events unfolded last year, both Maci and Catelynn were under fire for their support of their friend. Viewers dragged them for supporting domestic violence and went on and on about showing up for the court date as well.

Despite all of the bad publicity for being there for her friend, Maci didn’t think twice. She revealed that she doesn’t read comments and doesn’t pay attention to things written about her. Bookout focuses on the positives and connects with fans that way instead of fighting back against untrue statements and opinions they have about her choices.

As the Teen Mom OG season moves forward, Maci Bookout will show a lot of growth. Things haven’t always been easy in her life and the co-parenting relationship with Ryan Edwards has been rocky at best. She is going to move forward and will even be present in the same moments as Bentley’s father in the coming episodes.

Standing up for what she believes in has always been important to Maci. Going to support Amber Portwood wasn’t even something that took a second though. The Teen Mom OG stars have been through a lot together and the arrest was just one more notch in their belt.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.