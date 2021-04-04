Teen Mom: Amber Portwood trolled about her son, goes off on Kristina Shirley

Amber posted a selfie with Leah, then went off about Kristina in the comments. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG shared what seemed like an innocent Easter selfie with her daughter Leah, but one fan’s comment about her son James sent Amber into a tirade against Leah’s stepmom, Kristina Shirley.

Amber first shared a picture of herself and her 12-year-old daughter Leah and captioned the photo, “I know you are going through a lot and there are many things I need to do to make things right. However, I will always love you, my beautiful daughter. Love you 💕and Happy Easter 🐣”

The post seemed like a step in the right direction as far as mending her relationship with Leah. But when a fan brought up a comment about Amber’s son James, she went off the rails. Amber has since deleted her comment.

The original commenter wrote, “Where’s the pic of you & James..oh yeah I forgot”

Viewers will remember that Amber was arrested in 2019 for allegedly attacking James’ father and her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon with a machete.

Amber took her follower’s comment as an opportunity to throw major shade at her ex Gary’s current wife

Amber wrote a lengthy response: “I have 1 question for her…How does it feel knowing she doesn’t have joint custody of her daughter the same as me because shr [sic] chose this life over her. Shr [sic] has no excuse for that. Not one thing!”

“She should be ashamed to even act like she’s such a great mother. SHE HAS NO PICTURES OF HER OWN DAUGHTER ON HER INSTAGRAM.. Honestly it’s sad.”

“And I feel for her.. Remember I use [sic] to talk to HER daughters “bonus mom” and I was told everything! She can’t even have her daughters name mentioned on the show! People come at me like I’m a mess when the truth is I’ve been keeping a lot of secrets from people.”

Amber called Kristina an ‘opportunist’ and accused her of cheating

“Where’s her own daughter in any picture? Be honest. Yes I made mistakes however I have changed for the better!! She’s not a bonus mom she’s an opportunist who cries if Gary doesn’t by [sic] her a coach bag….truth..and i’ts sad she chose this over HER family. Shr [she] got scared because me and Leah were hanging out more!!”

“Sorry I made a mistake in the past with people however we all know what was really going on when shr [sic] cheated on her husband. She needs to take some pictures with her kid not mine 24/7. I think theres some guilt issues personally. I see her with my daughter compared to hers and it’s like she’s not even there.”

“I feel bad for her personally. People can take this how they want. It is the truth…she is an opportunist who puts pictures of my daughter on her Instagram for clicks. I said my piece and I’m at peace with this personally.”

Amber’s now-deleted comment. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1_/Instagram

This was the second time Amber attacked Kristina this week on Instagram

Amber recently went on another rant against Kristina last week during an Instagram live, calling her a “w**re” and a “homewrecker.”

Part 2 of Amber’s now-deleted comment. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1_/Instagram

Fans got vocal after last week’s episode showed Amber missing out on Leah’s birthday celebration. Fans also bashed Amber for missing an opportunity to reconcile her relationship with Leah, but instead blaming her issues with Leah on Gary and Kristina.

Amber’s brother called her out for being “absent” in Leah’s life and the reality TV star went off. Viewers witnessed the special bond that Leah has with Kristina on last week’s episode, and it seems to have hit a sore spot with Amber.

An insider gave some insight as to why Leah doesn’t want to see her mom, claiming someone at Leah’s school showed her clips of Amber physically assaulting Gary.

Despite the backlash Amber has received, she continues to claim that she’s a good mom. Amber’s behaviors have gotten so out of hand that Teen Mom OG fans are calling for her to be fired from the show.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.