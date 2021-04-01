Teen Mom OG: Amber disappoints Leah once again by missing out on her birthday celebration

Amber skipped Leah’s birthday party. Pic credit: MTV

In this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood skipped Leah’s birthday party, disappointing her daughter yet again.

Amber told the cameras that some plans with Leah fell through, and that things “felt off” ever since then, but she was hoping the two could spend time together for her birthday.

Leah didn’t even want to invite her mom

Viewers saw Amber’s ex Gary and his wife Kristina planning their daughter Leah’s 12th birthday celebration. When they asked Leah who she wanted to invite to her party, she left out her mom, Amber.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Gary tried to suggest adding Amber to the guest list, but Leah wasn’t having it. Gary told Leah that it was important for her to spend time with her mom, but Leah told him, “I don’t want to.”

When Gary asked if the reason was because of something that happened, Leah said that she and her mom “don’t really have a bond like that.”

Leah told Gary of Amber, “12 years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been like, Kristina’s spot.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Gary did a good job of staying neutral and trying to convince Leah not to “write off” Amber. He explained to her that they’d never have the chance to develop a relationship if they don’t see each other.

Eventually, Leah was persuaded to add Amber to the guest list and Gary texted her to give her the invitation.

In true Amber fashion, she declined Leah’s birthday invitation at the last minute

Amber called a producer and said, “This whole situation with the birthday thing was just a bit odd to me.” She wanted to do something “off camera” with Leah for her birthday.

Amber wanted to have dinner alone with Leah for her birthday and give her makeup for her gift. Pic credit: MTV

Amber may have sensed that Leah was provoked to invite her to the party. She felt like she was left out of the plans until last minute

Amber told the producer, “I feel like if I go, I’m gonna feel a bit uneasy.”

Amber accused her daughter of “making excuses” to not see her, but said she wants to have a good relationship with not just Leah, but also Gary and Kristina.

Leah got the news that her mom wasn’t coming to her party. Pic credit: MTV

On the day of her actual birthday, Gary had to break the news to Leah that her mom wouldn’t be coming to the house for her get-together.

He said that after reminding Amber of the party a day before, she replied that although she wouldn’t be coming, she wanted to have dinner with just her and Leah.

Gary offered neutral advice for Leah regarding seeing her mom

Leah got uncomfortable with the idea and told Gary, “I don’t want one-on-one with her like that,” and said that she’d talk to her mom later about it.

Gary made a mature co-parenting move when he stuck up for Amber. He told Leah, “If she’s tryin’, then she’s tryin’.”

Gary and Kristina have been a great support system for Leah in her mother’s absence. The couple even offered Amber to move onto their property to see Leah more often, but Amber declined.

Amber went off recently on social media

Later in the episode, Amber’s brother called her out for being “absent” in Leah’s life, and she went off. At one point, Amber told her brother some strong feelings about Leah, “I want her to understand, don’t look at your f***ing mother and say, ‘I don’t have a bond with you.’”

Earlier this week, Amber went on an Instagram live tirade when she called Kristina a “wh**e” and a “homewrecker.” She also threatened violence when she said she would use karate on trolls who accused her of being a “couch potato.”

Lately, fans have called for Amber to be fired from the show for her behavior. Despite the backlash she continues to receive, Amber insists she’s a good mom.

Teen Mom OG airs on Mondays at 8/7c on MTV.