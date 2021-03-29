Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood threatens to use karate on trolls that called her a couch potato

Amber Portwood threatens to use karate on fans after they called her a couch potato Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood has faced a lot of criticism lately over her parenting skills.

Even though she’s continued to insist that she’s a good mother, her strained relationship with her daughter, Leah Shirley, has been difficult for some fans to watch.

Leah has opened up to her father, Gary Shirley, and his wife Kristina about feeling neglected by Amber. She mentioned various relationships that Amber has been in where she felt like she was pushed aside and not treated poorly.

During a recent episode, Amber canceled plans with Leah and said it was because she wasn’t feeling well. This caused the tension between the two of them to become more intense.

Amber had an appointment with her therapist and during the visit she repeated that she was a good mom several times.

Following the episode, several fans took to social media and were outraged that Amber would consider herself a good mother after the way she’s disregarded Leah’s feelings and chosen other men and her own needs over her relationship with her daughter.

Amber’s other child, James, lives with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon after she reportedly brandished a machete toward Andrew back in 2019.

Because of her behavior, fans have even pushed to have Amber fired from Teen Mom OG.

After several fans took aim at Amber during a recent Instagram live, she spoke out against her critics in an angry rant.

Fans call Amber a ‘couch potato’

A Teen Mom fanpage shared one of Amber’s Instagram live sessions which showed her going off on the fans who had been trolling her.

Some fans referred to her as a ‘couch potato’ because in several scenes during the show, Amber has been known to be sitting on her couch and not doing much of anything. She also spends time on her couch during her Instagram live videos.

Fans not only accused Amber of being lazy, but they also accused her of being a terrible mother.

Amber didn’t take too kindly to the criticism and went off on an angry rant and threatened fans with karate during her live video.

Amber threatens fans with karate

Amber told fans she would karate kick them in the head and encouraged them to get off of their own couches and come for her.

She said, “What the f**k does karate mean? It means I can kick your f***ing ass! My leg can go to your f***ing head! And spin at the same f***ing time!”

She continued, “It means I have precision! I’m f***ing done! I’m not doing this!”

In response to fans calling her lazy, Amber explained, “Maybe I have one or two days out of the week when I’m not on this mother f***ing couch. So when I’m on this f***ing couch and I sit down on this couch and talk to you guys. And when I do, it’s either in the mother f***ing morning or at night. I wonder why the f**k that is?”

Amber has been known to let her anger get the best of her and she is currently on probation after she pleaded guilty to felony charges which included domestic battery and intimidation.

Amber’s continued behavior does not bring much confidence to fans that she will be able to step up and be a better mother to her two children.

Gary and his wife Kristina continue to support Leah through the emotional struggle she’s endured due to her strained relationship with Amber.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.