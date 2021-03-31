Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood bashes Kristina Shirley in live video

Amber Portwood blasts Kristina Shirley on Instagram live Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG is sounding off again on social media, and this time, her anger was directed at Gary Shirley’s wife Kristina Shirley.

In a series of Instagram live videos, Amber bashed Kristina after she watched the most recent episode. Amber was upset about Kristina’s actions and felt that she made her look bad.

During the recent episode, Leah admitted that she didn’t have a strong connection to Amber. She also made a statement that while Amber was her biological mom, Kristina was the one who took care of her and spent time with her.

In an angry rant, Amber accused Kristina of lying. She also referred to her as a “wh**e” and a “homewrecker.”

Fans accused Amber of being jealous of Kristina and she clapped back and said, “I’m not jealous of Kristina, there is nothing about Kristina that even makes me jealous in any sense. I don’t try to be mean, I’m just telling the truth.”

Amber mentioned how Kristina suddenly took an interest in nursing after Amber said she wanted to go to college. She said that Kristina “spoils” Leah and that’s why they have the bond that they do.

Amber said she tried to spend time with Leah on her birthday and give her $400 worth of makeup that she bought for her, but Leah only wanted to spend a few hours with her as opposed to the whole day.

Fans criticize Amber’s parenting skills

During Amber’s lnstagram live, fans criticized her and said that she needed to focus on what Leah wanted and should stop making it all about her.

This wasn’t the first time Amber has faced criticism as her followers previously took aim at her after she claimed to be a good mother.

Fans called her out for the physical altercations she’s been in with the different men in her life and how she’s chosen her relationships over her children.

She was also accused of being a “couch potato” to which Amber replied by threatening to use karate on her followers if they continued to come after her.

Amber’s strained relationship with Gary and Kristina

Amber’s recent rant is not the first time fans have seen her talk badly about Gary and Kristina.

Back in February, Amber called Gary a cheater and claimed he was inappropriate with her. She said that Gary allegedly pulled her on top of him when she was sad in an attempt to make her feel better.

She also called Gary and Kristina liars and accused them of being two-faced.

It doesn’t look like Amber will be making amends with the Shirleys any time soon. Fans can continue to watch as the feud plays out on new episodes of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.