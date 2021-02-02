Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood calls Gary Shirley a cheater, claims he was inappropriate with her

Amber Portwood accuses Gary Shirley of being inappropriate with her and calls him a cheater Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been very vocal lately about her feelings toward her baby daddy Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina.

On the premiere episode of Teen Mom OG, Gary and Kristina talked about their relationship with Amber and about Gary’s desire to always take care of her. He mentioned shopping for groceries for her and going over to her house on multiple occasions to help fix things.

Kristina went so far as to refer to Amber as being like a “teenage daughter” to them.

Amber did not appreciate the comments made about her and went on a heated rant on Instagram live following the episode.

During the live, Amber lashed out at Gary and Kristina and accused them of being liars. She said she was sick of being lied about and that she was finally going to open her mouth.

She called Gary and Kristina two-faced and also made comments about loaning money to the two of them when Kristina was out of a job.

Now, in an additional rant, Amber has accused Gary of being sexually inappropriate with her and called him a cheater.

Amber accuses Gary of being inappropriate and a cheater

Amber went on an additional rant recently and accused Gary of being inappropriate with her.

She said, “Home wreckers? OK, you know what? Gary, if you and Kristina are so happy, then why don’t you tell her about how many times you had called me up and talked about sexual encounters that we used to have. How many times did you sit there and say, ‘Oh, you’re missing big daddy?”

She then went on to talk about an incident that a Teen Mom OG producer supposedly walked in on.

She said, “… I mean, there’s even an incident where I was super, super sad, you’re the one who sat on the couch, grabbed me, laid down and forced me to lay down on you, put your arm around my waist underneath my boobs and started rubbing on my head. The producer knew about that – the old producer, because this was before – he walked in on it and then he walked out because he left his coat.”

A Teen Mom fan page shared the rant to their Instagram page.

Gary responds to Amber’s accusation

In the comments section of the Teen Mom fanpage’s post, Gary responded to Amber’s accusation.

He tagged Kristina and apologized to her for having to deal with everything and thanked her for everything she has put up with for Leah’s sake. He also said he was grateful to fans for seeing through some of the lies.

He added that he and Kristina would be “taking a step back” from Amber and would continue to put Leah’s best interest first. He thanked everyone for their support.

On tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG, previews showed Gary suggesting that Amber move onto a trailer on his property. Fans will have to tune in to see how everything plays out between them.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.