Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood and Dimitri Garcia call it quits

After months of rumors suggesting that Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her Belgian boyfriend Dimitri Garcia may have broken up, it looks like that is the case.

The Sun reported that the couple had called it quits after a description for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG spelled it out, writing, “Amber ends her long-distance relationship with Dimitri.”

It looks like travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may be the reason that these two couldn’t keep their romance alive.

Dimitri lives in Belgium, while Amber lives in the United States. Both of them have children so a move was not yet in the works.

Dimitri did visit Amber for several months before the coronavirus pandemic caused borders to close.

Amber and Dimitri may not be over for good

While it looks like Amber and Dimitri may have split, that may not be the case forever.

As breakup rumors began to circulate earlier this month, Amber posted a photo of Dimitri in her Instagram stories, calling him her “little Viking.”

Not to mention that Amber and Dimitri are clearly still on good terms with each other and still follow each other on social media.

“He’s still in her life, but they’re not anything official,” a source told The Sun. “He left the country and they can’t really be together right now.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Amber had high hopes that they could make it work. She said they were already doing long distance most of the time.

Back in July, Dimitri posted, “Time has not separated us, but on the contrary has strengthened our confidence between us but above all our love.”

He continued, “You are beautiful my baby love and not only from the outside. I love you and we’ll be together soon, I promise ❤ #love#together”

Many fans were not surprised about their breakup.

Dimitri proved himself to Amber

Some thought that he was only dating Amber to get a green card. They met on social media.

Both Amber and Dimitri spoke out before the breakup about how they were disappointed with those comments.

On the last season of Teen Mom, Dimitri even agreed to do a lie detector test to prove to Amber that he loved her for her.

The lie detector test found him to be truthful about his feelings. Amber seemed pleased with the results.

Amber and Dimitri’s breakup may be shown on the new season of Teen Mom OG based on the episode description that has been reported.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.