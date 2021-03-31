Teen Mom OG fans bash Amber for blaming her issues with Leah on Gary and Kristina

Teen Mom OG fans bash Amber Portwood for treatment of daughter Leah. Pic credit:MTV

Teen Mom OG fans have lashed out at Amber Portwood after the latest episode played out last night.

The mom-of-two has been having issues with her daughter Leah, but the way she’s handling the situation has viewers up in arms.

Leah has been very vocal about not feeling close to Amber but the reality TV star is not taking responsibility for why her daughter is feeling that way.

Amber Portwood skips out on Leah’s birthday party

The Teen Mom OG star had the perfect opportunity to show Leah that she wants to fix their relationship, but once again, Amber missed the mark and has put another wedge between herself and her daughter.

After the 12-year-old finally decided to invite her mom to her birthday celebration, Amber didn’t even show up.

And this happened after she had plans with Leah before and things fell through– so the party was an opportunity for Amber to make up for that.

Instead, she skipped out on the festivities and later blamed Gary and Kristina for Leah’s feelings towards her.

What the Teen Mom OG star clearly doesn’t know is that her daughter didn’t even want her at the party.

It was Gary who eventually convinced Leah to even invite her.

“I tell you it’s really important that you spend time with your mom,” said Gary when Leah left Amber’s name off the invite list.

“I don’t want to though,” retorted Leah.”We don’t really have like a bond like that. Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything…”

During their chat, Gary eventually convinced Leah to invite her mom.

And after all that, the 30-year-old didn’t even show up!

Amber blames Gary and Kristina for her issues with Leah

Viewers are clearly frustrated that Amber refuses to take responsibility for the way she’s treated her daughter over the years and her conversation with her brother last night had people even more upset.

During a Facetime call, Amber absolutely refused to admit that Leah had the right to feel the way she does about her.

As a matter of fact, Amber claimed that she was always there for her daughter and blamed Gary and Kristina for turning Leah against her.

But those accusations certainly didn’t sit well with Teen Mom OG fans because it doesn’t ring true based on what we’ve seen on the show.

Week after week we’ve seen Gary and his wife urging the 12-year to call her mom and to spend time with her.

So when Amber bashed them in last night’s episode viewers had a lot to say about that.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.