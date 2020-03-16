Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood sees her son James a lot despite arrest

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is currently trying to get her life back on track.

Last summer, she was arrested for allegedly attacking her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a shoe and a machete.

This all happened while he was holding their son James, putting his life danger

While Amber has laughed off the accusations, she is currently on probation. Her legal drama will be featured on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres tomorrow night on MTV.

Now, Amber is speaking out about the incident concerning her son James, sharing whether or not it has influenced her time with him.

Amber Portwood reveals her son James makes her happy

Surprisingly, Amber actually hangs out with her son quite a bit.

“I see James fairly a lot,” Amber, 29, shared with US Weekly. “I get a lot of people [telling] me after my days with him, ‘I can tell that you saw James today because you just have that smile on your face.’ When I hear that, I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s just the truth.’”

As it turns out, she never doubted that she wouldn’t be able to see him again. Unlike her daughter Leah, who Gary Shirley kept away from Amber to protect her, Andrew seems to have loose guidelines for James.

“Just something in my heart told me, ‘Amber, you’re going to be back with your son one day. And it doesn’t matter if it’s one day a week, two days a week, three days a week, four days a week,’” she said.

“It was hard work in the beginning. I had a lot of people that were probably against me, obviously, but that’s OK. I just kept trying to focus on myself and my son and my family, and I got him back as much as I can right now,” she continued. “I am trying to co-parent the best way that I can.”

She reveals that they are co-parenting now, and it appears they have split for good. The details of their relationship could play out on Teen Mom OG, but last season, Amber hinted that Andrew had cheated on her.

For now, she’s focusing on her children.

Amber recently admitted that she knew she had to make changes in her life to be with her children.

For years, she has struggled with depression, anxiety, and drug addiction. On earlier seasons of Teen Mom OG, she chose prison over rehab to deal with her issues.

Amber Portwood is filming Teen Mom OG even though viewers want her fired

Amber is currently filming Teen Mom OG even though some viewers aren’t happy. While some are curious to see how everything played out with her arrest behind-the-scenes, others aren’t thrilled.

MTV hasn’t issued a statement about Amber filming Teen Mom OG, but viewers have called out the network for continuing to film with her and pay her after her arrest last year.

MTV recently severed ties with Jenelle Evans because her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog after it nipped at their daughter Ensley.

Teen Mom OG will premiere Tuesday, March 17, at 8/7c on MTV.