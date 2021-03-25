Mackenzie Edwards speaks out after reportedly being fired from Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie Edwards speaks out after allegedly being fired from Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

News broke recently that the Edwards family had been fired from Teen Mom OG.

Larry Edwards claimed that he and his family were let go after the fight he had with Maci Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney while filming the reunion. While the altercation reportedly never became physical, things got so heated that Maci and Taylor left the stage.

Larry told The Sun, “We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable. We got in so much trouble.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The Ashley reported that Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards were included in the firing and a source claimed that Maci had something to do with the decision.

Maci allegedly wanted her story to focus on all parts of her life rather than focus on the tension with Ryan’s family.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Now, Mackenzie is speaking out to share her side of the story.

Mackenzie Edwards speaks out after allegedly being fired from Teen Mom OG

During an interview with vlogger Katie Joy, Mackenzie shared more details about what allegedly went down.

Mackenzie claimed that Maci went above production’s heads to get their family fired.

She said, “We got a call from MTV and Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom. They said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

Mackenzie then claimed that MTV planned to bring her and Ryan back to the show if Maci’s storyline stalled.

She said, “On the side, they said that when she didn’t fulfill her obligations or basically didn’t have enough content they would call us back.”

Mackenzie and Ryan plan to move on

As they received the news that they would be let go from the show unless Maci’s story became boring, Ryan and Mackenzie decided they had enough and were ready to move on.

Ryan allegedly told the network not to bother calling them back for a return.

Mackenzie explained, “Pretty much Ryan said, ‘Don’t. We’re going to move on, we’re going to live our lives, we’re going to do our jobs and have a normal life. Don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.'”

When asked if they were given a separate reason for the firing aside from the network wanting to show other areas of Maci’s life, Mackenzie shared her opinion.

She said she felt like it was all because of Maci’s anger at the way things went down while filming the show, and she felt the decision was made in retaliation.

She said, “And sadly, the truth of the matter is, she calls the shots here, this is her show. It is what it is, it’s fine.”

Even though they were fired, Mackenzie said they were “relieved” to be able to move on and focus on other things.

MTV has yet to speak out regarding the firings.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.