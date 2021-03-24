Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Larry Edwards claims he was fired from Teen Mom OG after blowout with Taylor McKinney


Larry Edwards on Teen Mom OG
Larry Edwards claims he’s been fired from Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Tensions have been building between Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, and the Edwards family on Teen Mom OG.

A preview of what’s to come on future episodes showed Taylor fiercely defending Maci Bookout’s son Bentley.

During the preview, Taylor was heard telling Jen and Larry Edwards that Ryan Edwards was a “piece of s**t” and that he’s been there more for Bentley than Ryan ever has.

The Ashley reported that things got tense when the families filmed this season’s reunion. At one point, Taylor allegedly asked Larry if he wanted to take things outside.

The altercation never became physical, and Maci and Taylor reportedly walked off the set.

Now, Larry told The Sun that he was fired from the show following the heated altercation.

Larry Edwards claims he was fired from Teen Mom OG

Larry told The Sun, “We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable.”

Larry did not get into more specific details around the alleged firing, but said, “We got in so much trouble.”

He noted that Maci was upset with him and Jen because of their accusations about not getting to spend time with Bentley.

Larry did not say whether Ryan or Mackenzie Edwards had also been let go.

A source claims Ryan and Mackenzie were also fired

The Ashley reported that Ryan and Mackenzie were included in the firing. A source claimed that Maci had something to do with the decision.

The source said, “Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday informing them they won’t be on the show anymore going forward. The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities. Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family.” 

According to the source, the family was not let go forever but were asked to “step aside” for a period of time.

Ryan and Larry allegedly responded to the news and told them “not to waste their time coming back to film in the future if they were serious about it.”

MTV has yet to confirm that anyone had been asked to leave the show.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

