Teen Mom OG: Taylor McKinney is being praised for stepping up for Bentley

Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, has stepped up as a father figure to her son Bentley over the last couple of years.

Maci shares Bentley with Ryan Edwards, who has struggled to be a part of Bentley’s life.

Ryan has battled drug addiction and has often blamed Maci for his strained relationship with his son.

While Ryan and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, tend to make excuses for his lack of involvement in Bentley’s life, Ryan has failed to show up for Bentley on several occasions.

Fans have often criticized the Edwards family for how they’ve enabled Ryan’s behavior and remain oblivious to Bentley’s own desires.

In a Twitter rant last week, Maci mentioned that Ryan has hardly shown up to any of Bentley’s sporting events and has made no effort to be involved in his life.

Bentley himself requested that he and Ryan attend therapy together before they spent one-on-one time with each other, but instead of jumping on board, Ryan and his family continued to blame Maci.

In a preview of next week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Taylor gets angry with Jen and Larry Edwards, going off about Ryan being a deadbeat dad.

After seeing Taylor stick up for Bentley’s well-being in such a fierce way, fans are applauding his efforts to be there for Bentley even though he is not his biological father.

Fans praise Taylor for stepping up for Bentley

While Taylor and Maci have two children of their own, Taylor has always made sure to treat Bentley like he would his own child.

He’s always there to support him and stands up for his needs alongside Maci.

When fans saw the way Taylor became frustrated with Jen and Larry, they spoke out about how he has been more of a father figure to Bentley than Ryan ever has.

One fan was blown away by the way Taylor was ready to go to bat for Bentley. They said that even though Bentley was not Taylor’s blood, he still treated him as such.

Another fan applauded Taylor’s actions and said that he stepped up as a real father would.

One follower went as far as to say they thought Taylor should adopt Bentley.

Maci and Taylor to face-off with Jen and Larry at the Teen Mom OG reunion

The Ashley reported that Taylor’s blowout with Jen and Larry occurred while filming the Teen Mom OG reunion.

Taylor reportedly became so frustrated with the conversation that he exploded and told them Ryan was a “piece of sh*t” and that he had been there for Bentley way more than Ryan ever had.

Things took such a bad turn that Taylor allegedly asked Larry to take things outside. Before the confrontation became physical, he and Maci left the stage.

Following the reunion, Taylor spoke to The Hollywood Gossip and said, “You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV, but one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids…you come for my wife and kids? I’m coming for you.”

It’s clear that Taylor meant what he said as he appeared to fiercely defend Bentley in the upcoming preview.

Teen Mom OG fans can tune in next week to watch as the feud continues to explode.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.