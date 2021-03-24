Teen Mom OG fans blast the Edwards family for not understanding why Bentley doesn’t want to be around Ryan

Fans blast the Edwards family for not understanding why Bentley doesn’t want to spend time with Ryan. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG fans are blasting Ryan Edwards and his family for their perspective on the situation with Bentley.

On tonight’s episode, Maci talked to Bentley about his upcoming birthday and asked him what he thought he’d like to do. He told her he wanted to have a couple of friends over and Maci said they would make a plan for that.

Maci admitted that she hadn’t reached out to Ryan’s mother, Jen in regards to a plan.

At the Edwards’ house, Jen mentioned how she reached out to Maci to find out a plan for Bentley’s birthday. She said she hadn’t heard back yet but that she hoped they’d be able to spend a day with him so they could celebrate.

Jen said that she didn’t think there was any reason to keep Bentley from any of them, especially on his birthday. Ryan chimed in and said that he didn’t think there was a reason to keep Bentley from him at any time.

After the conversation aired, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the Edwards family.

Fans blast the Edwards family for thinking Bentley doesn’t have a reason to stay away from them

Fans were not too happy to hear the Edwards family say that they didn’t think there were good reasons for Bentley to be kept from them.

Several fans made the point that Bentley had made the decision to not spend time with his father and they also felt that there were plenty of reasons for him to feel that way.

One fan felt that Ryan never made an attempt to spend time with Bentley to begin with and ignored him the last time he was around any of them.

A fan points out that Ryan ignored Bentley at his brother’s birthday party. Pic credit: @TeddishaAshley/Twitter

Other fans were frustrated with Jen’s tendency to make excuses for Ryan. A follower thought that Jen needed a reality check and should pay more attention to the requests Bentley has made to attend therapy with his father instead of constantly blaming Maci for everything.

A fan wishes Jen would see that Bentley has asked for what he needs from them. Pic credit: @MackenzieRach/Twitter

Another fan made a point to mention Ryan’s struggle with drug addiction in addition to the fact that his wife Mackenzie has continued to trash talk Maci.

A fan lists several reasons why Bentley should stay away from the Edwards family. Pic credit: @YesIamJudging/Twitter

Maci and the Edwards family continue to be at odds

Recently, it was reported by The Ashley that Mackenzie wanted to sit down and hash things out with Maci.

Teen Mom OG producers had allegedly attempted to make the sit-down happen but Maci did not respond. Mackenzie’s desire to face Maci came after she refused to sit across from her to film the recent reunion.

Maci had become more frustrated with the Edwards family recently as they continued to trash talk her. She went off in several Twitter posts last week to share her irritation.

Maci has made it clear that she didn’t care how many people came after her as long as Bentley was happy.

Teen Mom OG fans appear to be favoring Maci as the drama between her and the Edwards family continues.

