Teen Mom OG fans bash Ryan Edwards’ parents and think Maci should remove Bentley from the show

During the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Bentley, the son of Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards, attended his first counseling session in hopes of eventually attending with Ryan to mend their relationship.

Maci followed up with Bentley’s therapist to find out how the session went and was heartbroken to hear his feedback. The therapist mentioned that Bentley felt neglected by his father and those words broke Maci’s heart.

Bentley and Ryan’s relationship hasn’t always been great and for a while now, the Edwards family has placed blame on Maci and claimed that she was a “trigger” for Ryan.

Jen and Larry Edwards, Ryan’s parents, discussed their relationship with Ryan. Jen became emotional as they talked about the pressure they’ve put on him to be more involved with Bentley in the past when he was incapable of taking care of himself.

Fans became outraged, however, when Larry mentioned a conversation he had with Bentley. In response, fans blasted Jen and Larry and think Maci should remove Bentley from the show to protect him.

Larry’s conversation with Bentley

Now that Bentley is a little older, he’s started to communicate what he needs and wants and one of those desires is to fix the relationship with his father through counseling.

Bentley recently told Maci that he didn’t want to see his dad anymore until he goes to therapy. Jen and Larry expressed that they missed their grandson and think that Maci influenced him to make the decision not to spend time with them.

While talking with a producer, Larry shared a conversation he had with Bentley in regard to his relationship with Ryan and the entire situation.

Larry said “I told Bentley. Look, I love you more than anything in this world. First grandson, [I would] do anything for you but…if you think that I’m ever gonna give up on my only son, then you’re sadly mistaken.”

Fans were outraged by Larry’s comment and blasted him on social media.

Fans blast Jen and Larry on social media

A Teen Mom fan page shared a clip of Larry’s conversation and pleaded with Maci to take Bentley off of the show to protect him from having to watch these situations play out.

Fans weighed in with disgust for the way Larry spoke to Bentley.

One fan felt it was awful that Jen and Larry would give up on Bentley and can’t understand why they have continued to enable Ryan.

Another fan felt sorry for Bentley and couldn’t understand why his grandparents wouldn’t push Ryan to be a better father for him.

In light of the Edwards’ claims that Maci is behind Bentley not wanting to see his father, Maci set the record straight during an interview with InTouch.

She said, “I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself and it’s OK to feel however he feels. Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me.”

Maci has yet to comment on Larry’s conversation with Bentley.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.