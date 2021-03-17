Maci Bookout claps back at Ryan and Mackenzie after being called ‘petty’ in latest episode

Maci Bookout claps back at Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards after they called her “petty.” Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, and his wife Mackenzie Edwards has remained contentious throughout the entire season of Teen Mom OG so far.

The tension between Maci and the entire Edwards family has been building for several years as Ryan has continued to struggle with supporting their son Bentley.

Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards have often defended Ryan and made excuses for his behavior. They’ve blamed a lot of his struggles on his battle with addiction.

Larry has even gone so far as to insinuate that Maci likes to kick Ryan when he’s down. He and Jen have blamed Maci for the issues that she and Ryan have when it comes to co-parenting.

During a previous episode, Bentley changed his mind about attending his brother Jagger’s birthday party when he found out it would be held at Ryan and Mackenzie’s house. He originally planned to go when he thought his grandparents were hosting as he was more comfortable there.

When Ryan and Mackenzie heard the news, they blamed Maci and called her “petty” and an “evil b***h”. After hearing the comment, Maci called out Ryan and Mackenzie’s intelligence in a Twitter post.

After last night’s newest episode, Ryan and Mackenzie took aim at Maci and called her “petty” once again, but Maci wasn’t having it.

Maci claps back after Ryan and Mackenzie call her ‘petty’

Mackenzie and Ryan had a conversation during last night’s episode about Maci’s influence on Bentley and the decisions he makes.

Mackenzie referred to Maci as “petty” and felt that she was to blame for Bentley’s choices.

A fan posted to Twitter after the scene aired and asked, “Does Mackenzie have any better comebacks than calling Maci a “petty b***h” or nah? Asking for a friend.”

Maci retweeted the post and said, “That would take a sense of humor, more education, and actual facts to speak about. So… No she doesn’t.”

Maci said during the episode that she didn’t care who came for her, she just wanted to do what was right for Bentley.

Maci defends Bentley after Mackenzie seemingly calls him a liar

After Bentley attended his brother’s birthday party, he told Maci that Ryan barely spoke to him and remained in another room during most of the event.

Mackenzie posted a photo of Bentley and his half-siblings and mentioned that they had a great time celebrating together. Fans were quick to blast Mackenzie and called her fake for posting the photo and felt she was being dishonest when Bentley was clearly uncomfortable the entire time.

One fan in particular said, “The fact you really posted this picture knowing that y’all didn’t even speak to Bentley the whole time he was there is sad.”

Mackenzie responded and said, “The fact you honestly believe that is very sad.”

Mackenzie’s reply insinuated that Bentley had lied about the lack of interaction he had with his father during the party. After the comment was posted to Twitter, Maci retweeted it and threw a jab at Mackenzie.

She wrote, “Mackenzie is brave sitting on a couch responding to strangers on social media about my son, but still not brave enough to sit on a couch and talk to me at the reunion.”

Maci referenced that Ryan and Mackenzie reportedly refused to sit down and face her during a segment filmed for the Teen Mom OG reunion.

With more episodes still left during the current season of Teen Mom OG, it looks like more drama awaits as Maci and the Edwards family continue to go head to head.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.