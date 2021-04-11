Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee gets slammed by trolls for paying it forward at Starbucks

Mackenzie took heat from trolls after she paid it forward at Starbucks. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee was happy to share a good-natured act of kindness, but trolls brought negativity when they insulted her, and accused her of “bragging.”

Mackenzie shared two pics over the weekend with her 1 million followers, sharing that she paid it forward at Starbucks.

What was meant as a happy post angered some, who thought she was bragging about her wealth

In the pics, she posed in her car with two ice coffees and three cake pops from Starbucks with a big smile on her face. She wore a neon pink workout top and sunglasses in the cheery photos.

She captioned her post, “What do you do when the person in front of you pays for your Starbucks. Pay it forward.”

“And when the person behind you ordered one cheap item. You just pay for the next 3 people,” she continued.

She concluded the caption, “Blessing people blesses more people. Happy Saturday and always pay it forward 😘😘😘”

However, it wasn’t long before trolls showed up in Mackenzie’s comments and accused her of bragging, putting her on the defensive for her good deed.

Mackenzie felt the need to explain herself in the comments after one fan’s post.

They wrote, “I say do whatever you feel like in the moment. Either pay for the person behind you or take it as a free drink I’m pretty sure that’s what the person who paid for it wanted.”

Mackenzie defended herself for paying it forward in line at Starbucks. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

They continued, “I usually pay for the car behind me but I’m not gonna lie sometimes it’s double or triple what I paid and I’m not too happy 😆 😂”

In response, Mackenzie clarified, “my order was $35 so when the person behind me was only $6. That’s when I decided in my heart I wanted to do the next 3 people. I’m bragging on what the person in front of me did. Not myself.”

Mackenzie wasn’t finished defending herself when other followers showed up with accusatory comments

One follower accused Mackenzie of bringing in the big bucks from her Teen Mom OG gig, writing, “if I was getting an mtv paycheck maybe that would be possible.”

Mackenzie fired back, first with a facepalm emoji, then wrote, “because I don’t work do I.”

In addition to appearing on Teen Mom OG on MTV, Mackenzie also earns income from her fitness business, Body by Mac, as an ambassador for Justice Nutrition, recently authoring her first book, and running two YouTube channels.

One of Mackenzie’s followers commented on her income. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

The shade-throwing didn’t stop there. One fan of the show added to the former troll’s comment, airing their own financial business.

They said, “right?!? $35 is almost 3 hours of work for me. I rarely go to Starbucks because I can’t afford it. Can barely afford my rent.”

One fan commented about their own finances. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Another fan mocked Mackenzie and accused her of bragging, “When people have to brag on themselves doing nice things on social media,” with a clown emoji.

Another follower accused Mackenzie of bragging. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Not all of Mackenzie’s fans flooded her feed with negativity. Many of Mackenzie’s followers commented that they often pay it forward also, and some even remarked that she would make her late mother, Angie, proud because of her kind act.

This wasn’t the first time Mackenzie faced backlash on social media

Mackenzie is no stranger to media scrutiny. After last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, one fan of the show posted that they wanted to get their tubes tied after seeing her son Broncs’ behavior.

Last month, Mackenzie shared with her followers that she is often told she looks old by trolls online in hurtful comments.

A lot of Teen Mom OG fans aren’t supportive of her marriage to Josh either. They’ve labeled him “emotionally abusive” after she shared pics of her and Josh.

Mackenzie certainly has plenty to keep her busy between her multiple business ventures, three kids, working on her marriage to Josh, and a new life in Florida.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.